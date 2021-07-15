Property owners across Davis County — in Kaysville, Farmington, Clearfield, Clinton, Syracuse and many other cities — are facing the specter of higher property taxes this year.
The estimated increases in the impacted cities, spurred by looming change in how paramedic services are funded and handled across the county, will range up to 36.1% in Clinton on an average-valued home. The increases in the two fire districts in Davis County, which each serve multiple locales, could be higher, 46.3% alone in the North Davis Fire District, which covers Clearfield, West Point and Sunset.
Officials across Davis County have been discussing and planning for the increases for two years and preliminary numbers are now out, pinpointing with more precision the sort of tax hikes homeowners and other property owners will face. Truth-in-taxation hearings are scheduled for August on the increases, when the public will have the chance to speak out before officials take formal action.
With some of the preliminary data out, the Davis County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Thursday delving into the issue, also acknowledging that most taxpayers face a jump in taxes. Paramedic services, though, stand to get better per the change as the number of paramedic units serving Davis County goes from eight to 11. Instead of the sheriff's office handling paramedic duties, paramedic functions will be shifted to individual fire departments, the norm in Weber County and many other counties.
"The new model will create more access to elite service and expand our options as growth continues," Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson said in a statement. The change formally takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, but the transition is already beginning.
Moreover, the sheriff's office statement said decentralization of paramedic services will decrease response times. "It will mitigate some of the obstacles that come with sweeping growth, such as congested roads. Residents suffering a medical crisis in Clinton don’t want to learn their paramedics are coming from Kaysville during rush hour," the statement reads.
With the change, the countywide tax for paramedic services will go away, providing a measure of tax relief. But that decrease, in most cases, will be more than offset by the resulting proposed property tax increases in individual locales as fire departments take over paramedic functions from the county, hire new paramedics and get the needed equipment.
Here's a look at the impact:
Layton: Layton is an anomaly among Davis County cities in that the proposed increase in city taxes is roughly equivalent to the corresponding decrease in the sheriff's office tax for paramedic services. The net effect for property taxpayers in Layton "will be neutral," said Steve Garside, Layton's deputy city attorney.
Overall city property tax collections in Layton would go up by $690,975, from what the city could otherwise collect, from $8.93 million to $9.62 million. The increase in taxes on a home valued at $375,000, the average, would go from $306.28 to $328.56, up 7.3%, offset, according to Garside, by the reduction in sheriff's office taxes.
A truth-in-taxation hearing on the proposed increase, required by state law, is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at 437 N. Wasatch Drive in Layton. That's when the public will have the chance to formally sound off on the proposal.
The Layton Fire Department already handles paramedic duties, like South Davis Metro Fire. But instead of getting funding through the sheriff's office, both Layton and South Davis Metro Fire plan to generate the revenue via the new property tax levies that they will handle. The other fire departments in Davis County don't handle paramedic functions and will be taking them on for the first time.
Kaysville: As in Layton, taxes would go up by around $690,000 in Kaysville to cover the cost of adding paramedic services to the portfolio at the Kaysville Fire Department, according to City Manager Shayne Scott. The increase in taxes on a home valued at $479,000, the average, would go from $372.78 to $470.26, up 26.1%, according to figures from the Davis County Clerk-Auditor's office.
Kaysville's truth-in-taxation hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and will be held at 23 E. Center St.
Clinton: Taxes would go up by around $700,000 in Clinton to cover the costs of providing paramedic services, according to Dennis Cluff, the Clinton city manager. Taxes on a home valued at $338,000, the average, would go from $264.35 to $359.90, up 36.1%.
Clinton's truth-in-taxation hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at 2267 N. 1500 West.
Farmington: Tax collections would increase from $2.16 million, the amount allowed without a tax hearing, to $2.73 million, up nearly $570,000, to help cover the cost of adding paramedic services to Farmington Fire Department duties. Existing resources would also be tapped on top of that, according to Brigham Mellor, the assistant city manager. Taxes on a home valued at $494,000, the average, would go from $277.95 to $350.76, up 26.2%.
Farmington's truth-in-taxation hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at 160 S. Main St.
Next year, Farmington will finish paying a bond, reducing the amount of property taxes the city needs, tempering the increase.
Fruit Heights: Tax collections would increase by nearly $100,000 in Fruit Heights to help cover the new paramedic costs. The Kaysville Fire Department serves Fruit Heights.
Taxes on a home valued at $540,000, the average, would go from $520.34 a year to $579.15, up 11.3%. Fruit Heights' truth-in-taxation hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at 910 S. Mountain Road.
South Weber: Tax collections would rise from $702,000 last year to around $932,000 in South Weber, according to information provided on the city website. A little less than half of the increase would cover the cost of providing paramedic services and the rest would go for other costs. Taxes on a home valued at $410,000 the average, would go from $287.51 per year to $343.21, up 19.4%.
A truth-in-taxation hearing is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1600 E. South Weber Drive.
Syracuse: Tax collections would go from $2.91 million to $3.39 million, an increase of around $486,000, most of that to cover the cost of taking over paramedic duties, according to Stephen Marshall, administrative services director for the city. Syracuse is mulling a second increase next year to generate another $456,000 to help complete the process of taking over the paramedic functions.
Taxes this year on a home valued at $400,000 would go from $311.52 to $363.66, up 16.7%. A truth-in-taxation hearing is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at 1979 W. 1900 South.
North Davis Fire District: Tax collections would increase by around $1.14 million in the North Davis Fire District, which covers three northern Davis County locales. Taxes on a $304,000 home, the average, would go from $176.06 to $257.49, up 46.3%.
A truth-in-taxation hearing is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at 381 N. 3150 West in West Point.
South Davis Metro Fire: The amount to be collected by the fire district, which covers North Salt Lake, Woods Cross, Bountiful, West Bountiful and Centerville, still has to be pinpointed. According to preliminary numbers, though, taxes on an average-valued home, $425,000, could rise by as much as 114.6%, from $67.55 to $144.93.
A truth-in-taxation hearing is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at 255 S. 100 West in Bountiful.
Despite the change and potential increases, officials in several locales say the response has been relatively low key, non-existent in some cases.
"It's been kind of quiet," said Mellor, the assistant city manager in Farmington. "I think people realize it's needed."
The change is a bid to modernize how paramedic services are provided and to keep pace with population growth in Davis County. Moving functions to individual cities will spread paramedics more evenly. The sheriff's office plans to keep the deputies who now handle paramedic functions on staff, having them handle law enforcement duties.