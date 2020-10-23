LAYTON — There were times, Scott Gore says, when it seemed like he could never get ahead.
Life was a cycle of trying to stay one step ahead of bills, usually without success. "It was helplessness. We didn't know how we were going to pay the bills, let alone get food," he said.
Indeed, though he was working full time, sometimes more, it seemed there was never enough money to cover everything, let alone the debt he and his wife, Suzette Gore, had accumulated. "It hurts. It doesn't feel good at all. I've got a family to take care of and I can't do it on what I'm making," he said.
Some four years after things seemed to be at their lowest, though, the Gores are on a completely different track. They're steadily chipping away at their debt and they have a brighter outlook. "We're excited. We can see now where we can be comfortable the rest of our lives," Suzette said.
Significantly, they've bought a home — something they had never before contemplated or even thought possible — and they'll soon move in. They've been living in Clearfield, but the new home is in South Carolina, closer to other family, and they were to leave Utah on Saturday, bound for their new digs. Scott, Suzette, Suzette's three kids from a prior marriage and the partner of one of her daughters — six in all — will make the trip.
Call it a case study in how advocates for those in need in Northern Utah are trying to break the cycle of poverty, one by one, family by family.
"It's a beautiful story. They fell on hard times but they never quit," said Lamont Hampton. Credit the nonprofit Circles program Hampton helps run, aimed at pulling Davis County families like the Gores out of poverty. And credit the Gores' persistence, their ability — with some prodding — to dream and look beyond the obstacles they found in their way.
Either way, Hampton maintains that the transformation underscores the possibilities, shows that faith and gumption pay off. "Don't walk out before the miracle happens, because it's going to happen," he said.
At a more basic level, it shows that change is possible and that, as far as the Gores are concerned, debt doesn't have to do you in — it can be overcome.
"We saw it could be done, that there was light at the end of the tunnel," Scott said. Hampton said around 160 Davis County families have gone through the local Circles program and that the Gores are just the sixth that he knows of to attain home ownership.
'A HAND UP'
The Circles program in Davis County — one of many across the country — is managed by Open Doors, the nonprofit group in Clearfield and Layton that runs a food bank and offers family support programming, among other things, all aimed at low-income families. On the eve of their departure to South Carolina, taking a break from packing things at their Clearfield townhome, the Gores told their story at the Open Doors office in Layton, outlining their turnaround.
Their first foray to Open Doors back in 2015 was to tap into the agency's food bank. Though Scott was working full time at a big box store, he wasn't earning enough to make ends meet. They visited the Open Doors food bank a few times and by 2016, Misty Tucker, another Open Doors staffer, pointed them to Hampton and Circles.
"We talked to Lamont and he told us (the Circles program) wasn't a handout but a hand up," Scott said. At any rate, he was skeptical.
The group holds regular meetings for participants, inviting community members and experts to talk about things like fixing your credit, life skills, interviewing for jobs, educational opportunities and more. The Gores attended a presentation on household budgeting and, despite any skepticism, decided to try out the advice. They stuck with it and, after six months, had cleared nine of their debts, even started a small fund for emergencies.
"We continued to attend Circles and learned more," Scott said. Suzette learned that making several seemingly minor spending cuts and changes — buying soda at a grocery store instead of a convenience store, for instance — could have a big impact on their pocketbook.
There were ups and downs, though. Suzette lost Medicaid coverage, rent on their Clearfield home spiked as they were trying to get their finances in order and more. But they stuck with it. Another aspect of the Circles program is the gatherings among program participants, the support they give one another. That helped them keep the faith.
"That's the biggest thing. We have a big, supportive group. We're family," Suzette said.
Scott said they also learned how to navigate the offerings in the community for help. Eventually, they trimmed away more debt, bolstered their credit scores and realized that home ownership wasn't a such a far-off unrealistic fantasy after all.
"Those are the things that get me," said Hampton, himself a graduate of the Circles program. "They get to the point where they believe in themselves again."
The Gores looked for a home, but given the high relative cost of housing in Utah — that's another story — they expanded their search to South Carolina. Prices there are lower and Suzette has a sibling and other relatives there. Scott is now on disability, but with their cleaned-up credit and savings, they ultimately bought a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Westminster in the northwestern corner of the state.
On closing the deal and becoming homeowners, seemingly against the odds, the relief and exhilaration was nearly complete. "We went into our house, went into the living room, turned on the ceiling fan, laid on the ground and just talked for two hours," Scott recalled.
Soon, they'll be back in South Carolina and they'll probably connect with a Circles group there, maybe offering their story to others to give them hope. Circles program participants like the Gores typically take on roles as trendsetters, helping others down on their luck looking to improve their lot.
"We have gone from a pit to shoveling dirt into that pit and filling it in," Scott said.