FARMINGTON — An 18-year-old killed in an avalanche over the weekend in Davis County has been identified by police.
Chase Adams, 18, was snowmobiling with his father, Ben, on Saturday in Farmington Canyon when an avalanche occurred, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
Chase and his snowmobile were "immediately buried by the avalanche," according to police. Though he was wearing a beacon and deployed an airbag from his backpack, he did not float to the top of the snow.
Search and rescue workers were called to the scene at 1:44 p.m. Saturday, and it took about 30 minutes to locate the young man and dig him out, according to Liz Sollis, media and community engagement director with the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
Bystanders assisted in the effort, Sollis told the Standard-Examiner on Saturday.
He was flown to the University of Utah hospital, Sollis said, but he died after arriving there.
The sheriff's office expressed their condolences to the Adams family and thanked those who responded to the scene.
Chase's father, Ben Adams, released a statement on Sunday through the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
"We spent the day at a location that is dear to me and my boys. We had a wonderful day doing what we love to do. When the snow slid, I was shocked, but I had a feeling everything was going to be okay. I prayed, I called his mom, I called 911, and she called 911. Thank you to everyone who rides in Farmington Canyon — it is a beautiful community and family. I am an extremely strong man and in the moment of physical need to save my son my strength availed nothing. I was useless and shifted my strength to God. I relied on him, knowing my nothingness and trusting his great power to give me strength to know that, someday, we will see each other again, by virtue of Jesus Christ," Ben Adams wrote in the statement.
He also went on to thank the bystanders who helped in rescue efforts, as well as Davis County first responders and medics who tried to save his son's life.