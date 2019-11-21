FARMINGTON — A K-9 for the Davis County Sheriff's Office died Wednesday after the dog was hit by a car.
The Davis County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Thursday morning that one of the department's K-9s, Chopper, had died after running into a road and was hit by a car.
Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Chopper's handler stopped by the sheriff's office in Farmington and while the officer was inside, Chopper managed to get out of his truck kennel. The K-9 then ran north toward State Street and into traffic. The dog was hit by a car and was killed instantly, the release states.
"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chopper," Sheriff Kelly Sparks said in the press release. "Our K-9s are family and they work side-by-side with our deputies, day in and day out, to fulfill our mission and duty to serve the public. His death impacts all of us."
Chopper was trained in drug detection, tracking, building and area searches, deputy protection and apprehension of suspects, according to the release.
The sheriff's office will hold a line-of-duty memorial service for the fallen K-9 at a later date.