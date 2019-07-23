OGDEN — With the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory for the heart of this year’s Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo, it’s important for spectators to stay hydrated and keep cool.
But what about the animals?
Rick Davis is the stock director for the Ogden rodeo — what’s referred to on the Ogden Pioneer Days website as the man in charge of “stock hospitality.” Davis said the horses, bulls, steers, calves and other rodeo animals do notice the heat, and that they’re “somewhat sensitive” to these triple-digit temperatures.
But then again, he says these animals are no stranger to 100-degree days.
“Most of this stock is from Texas, so they’re used to the heat,” Davis said. “But it’s a lot drier here — the humidity is different.”
So to make these Lone Star State animals feel more at home, Davis says they make sure the critters get plenty of water — both inside and out.
“Out where we keep them we’ve got sprinklers set up and we turn them on intermittently to keep it cool, keep the dirt down, and keep the air moist,” he said. “In years past when it’s been really hot, I’ve had guys out there all day long with hoses — just spraying those bulls — and they love it.”
As with humans, Davis said they make sure that the animals stay hydrated. Stock tanks are kept full of water, and Davis said the animals are good at drinking plenty of liquids when it’s hot like this.
“They’re probably smarter than most humans,” he said. “Because I know I’ve gone two days without drinking any water in the past.”
Davis said the rodeo also employs a full-time veterinarian to monitor the animals closely for any signs of sickness or stress — including heat-related issues.
During the five nights of the rodeo, when they’re not performing, most of the animals are kept at Anderson Livestock, in Willard. Rodeo organizers then truck in just the animals needed for a particular night’s rodeo at Ogden Pioneer Stadium on 17th Street in Ogden.
At the stadium, behind the chutes, more sprinklers have been installed, according to Davis. He says rodeo workers will usually turn on the sprinklers in the afternoon to keep the animals cool.
The Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo stock contractor is Smith Pro Rodeos, which produces more rodeos than any other stock contractor in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, according to the Ogden Pioneer Days website. Davis said Smith keeps its animals at Anderson Livestock because there are much larger holding pens out there, as well as a 15-acre pasture where they can turn the horses out and let them “move and stretch and just be horses.”
And Davis insists that, heat advisory or no, the stock contractor takes good care of its animals.
“I just want to emphasize how well these animals are taken care of,” he said. “This is these guys’ livelihood. They’ve got millions of dollars invested, and they don’t want to ruin one of their assets.”
Indeed, Davis said some bulls and bucking horses can sell for $20,000 to $30,000, so they’re going to make sure they’re taken care of in the heat.
“I’ve said this a million times: If we took as good care of our kids and family as those stock contractors take care of their horses and bulls, they’d be really happy,” he said.
Davis says he knows it sounds funny, but rodeo animals are “trained athletes” that are bred to do what they do.
“That’s what they do; that’s their job,” he said. “We don’t force them to buck, they love it. They know their job, and they love what they do.”
And like a relief pitcher, stock contractors give their animals a few days’ rest in between performances, according to Davis. He said it’s in no one’s best interests to overwork an animal.
“They want the stock to buck once, maybe twice here in Ogden,” he said. “You can’t buck them every single day, so they buck for eight seconds, and then get a good rest.
“It’s eight seconds of work, and then they get two or three days off.”