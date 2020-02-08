OGDEN — A long vacant lot along Washington Boulevard could soon get a major facelift.
During a Tuesday Ogden City Council work session, local developer Jonathan Oliver told the council he has a contract pending to purchase a parcel of land at approximately 1450 Washington Blvd. The site was once home to the old Millstream Motel and an old KFC restaurant.
Ogden City has had interest in the property for several years, as the old motel and KCF grew more and more dilapidated as the buildings remained vacant. The city engaged in discussions with the land’s current owner, Michael Moyal, on a potential redevelopment project, but a deal never materialized.
The property, which features the running Mill Creek, is approximately five acres.
Oliver told the council his initial plan for the lot involves a mixed-use complex with a restaurant and 100 townhomes. Details about the size of the townhomes and prices are to be determined, Oliver told the council.
Oliver also owns a piece of property 206 13th Street and has filed a petition to change the current single-family residential zoning there so he can develop multi-family housing unit at the site. Oliver said the plan there is for a seven-unit townhome complex. The Ogden Planning Commission reviewed the proposal in December and forwarded a recommendation of approval to the council with a vote of 6-0.
The neighborhood near Oliver’s 13th Street site is guided by the Mountain View Community Plan, which is part of the city’s general plan providing a framework and common vision for all future development in Ogden. The plan includes guidelines and policy statements for things like facilities, community identity, economic development, environmental resources, housing, land use, neighborhoods, open space and transportation.
The planning commission ruled that Oliver’s multi-family housing project on 13th Street reflects the prevailing character of the district and that the rezone would not create zone boundaries that cut across individual lots or developments. The commission said the complex would support an appropriate “transition area” between commercial uses and single-family uses.