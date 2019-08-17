CROYDON — The transportation department is planning to demolish and replace a bridge that provides access to one of Northern Utah's most popular natural landmarks.
The Utah Department of Transportation has obtained funding to replace the Devil's Slide bridge in Croydon, immediately south of Interstate 84.
Ivan Hartle, UDOT‘s director of Financial Programming, said the existing bridge was built in 1934 and is currently owned by Morgan County. The structure has "substandard geometry," limited sight distance and the nearby Weber River frequently flows over top of it, according to Hartle.
In addition to visitors accessing Devil's Slide, the bridge experiences significant truck traffic, Hartle said, noting big rigs frequently drive to the Holcim Cement plant adjacent to the bridge. Hartle said the replacement is scheduled to begin in 2020 and will cost $3.6 million.
Hartle said the new bridge will be built with wider shoulders and feature improvements that will reduce the frequency of the Weber River overflowing onto the bridge deck. The new bridge will include elements built off-site to minimize impacts of the required closure.
Devil’s Slide is the odd looking limestone channel, seen on the south side of I-84 in Weber Canyon, about eight miles east of Morgan. Made of two large, jagged slabs of stone, parallel to each other and about 25 feet apart and 40 feet high, the long mountain "slide" has been a sight-seer's marvel since settlers first arrived in Northern Utah.
According to the Utah Geological Survey, the slide was formed over millions of years, with large amounts of sediment accumulating, eventually forming layers of limestone and sandstone. About 75 million years ago, folding and faulting tilted the rock layers to their present day vertical position. Subsequent erosion exposed the rock layers and created the slide.