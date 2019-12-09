HARRISVILLE — Four people were displaced from their homes when a fire started early Sunday morning.
Fire crews were sent to 200 Harrisville Road after a report of a fire in a trailer was made at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Ogden Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found two units on fire, with flames spreading to another unit as well.
Firefighters were quickly able to prevent the fire from spreading and later extinguished the fire altogether. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Sunday.
Two people were evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation. Occupants in the two heavily damaged units, a total of four people, were displaced due to structural damage from the fire.
Investigators estimate the damages for the two units that saw heavy fire damage are roughly $10,000 and $40,000. The third unit, which was not as damaged, has an estimated damage cost of $5,000.
A total of 25 firefighters from the Ogden Fire Department and the Weber Fire District responded to the scene, according to the press release.