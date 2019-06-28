OGDEN — Dogs could soon be getting a little more room to roam in Weber County.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department is exploring the possibility of allowing dogs at the outdoor eating spaces of some restaurants.
Earlier this week, Pete Buttschardt and Brandon Bingham, from Roosters Brewing Co., asked the Weber-Morgan Health Department board to authorize a variance to a Utah state food service regulation that prohibits all non-service dogs at food establishments.
The Utah Food Sanitation Rule, which is managed through the Utah Department of Health, forbids animals at food establishments, including outdoor patios. The exception to the law is for service animals, like guide dogs for the visually impaired. The rule is administered through the state, but enforced by individual counties and some allow restaurants to apply for variances that allow dogs on their outdoor patios.
In May, Salt Lake County approved such variances for 19 restaurants (one establishment was granted the variance for four of their Salt Lake County-based locations).
At the health department’s monthly board meeting, the Roosters pair told the board a similar policy is needed in Weber County.
“The bottom line is there are a lot of people who like to go places where they can bring their dogs,” Buttschardt told the Standard-Examiner last week. “I think this is a pretty reasonable thing to ask for.”
At the meeting, the board voted to further examine the request. Spokeswoman Lori Buttars said health department staff is preparing a draft regulation that stipulates rules and regulations of a possible variance. The draft will be considered at the health board’s next meeting, which will be in August, Buttars said. If the board approves the draft, the department will initiate a public comment period on the plan before finalizing it.
Salt Lake County’s variance requires an application fee of $315. The variances are good for one summer dining season and restaurants in good standing can renew it on a yearly basis for a $110 fee. Once the variance is issued, establishments must post signs that notify patrons there may be dogs on the premises and patios are required to have an outdoor entrance so dogs don’t enter interior dining areas. Wait staff and other restaurant food-handlers are not allowed to touch the dogs. The variance includes several other requirements restaurants must abide by.
Buttars said if a dog/restaurant variance emerges in Weber County, it would likely be similar to what Salt Lake County does.
“It won’t be something that a restaurant applies for and then automatically gets,” she said. “There will be a list of things they’ll have to comply with.”