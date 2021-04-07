OGDEN — A murder and suicide that rocked Ogden last weekend carried an assortment of potentially unhealthy psychological triggers, including livestreamed video of a man's shooting, for people at risk of domestic violence or suicide.
Mindee Elmore, a 41-year-old mother of two, was shot to death Saturday in a grocery store parking lot and her ex-boyfriend, Seth Gibson, shot himself after an extended standoff with a SWAT team.
Adding to the weekend horror, Clyde Conley, Elmore's current boyfriend, died Sunday. Memorial services for the couple are scheduled Friday evening at Myers Mortuary in Ogden.
Both violent events in broad daylight Saturday drew saturated social media exposure, including at least one livestream on a popular community group page that showed Gibson shooting himself.
"Both for suicide and domestic violence, livestreaming any of these things puts people in a place of risk and causes trauma," said Liz Sollis, spokesperson for the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.
"Some might say, 'You can't really see it, it doesn't matter.' But it's not a movie, it's somebody's life," Sollis said Wednesday. "And his family and friends shouldn't have to see that and hear about it."
Sollis also is spokesperson for the Davis County Sheriff's Office, where she has seen the effects of death and violence on first responders.
"It can come back to haunt you repeatedly and sometimes forever," she said.
The coalition urges onlookers at scenes of violence to avoid livestreaming, to help minimize possible vicarious impacts on viewers.
Sollis said the Ogden Police Department was cognizant of the issue when after Saturday's events it issued a statement urging anyone troubled by the violence to contact the agency's victims' advocates.
"This is about everybody's mental health," she said.
Children exposed to domestic violence are more likely to be involved in it themselves as adults, she said.
The deaths highlighted another concern of the coalition: the potential of contagion among other people at risk of suicidal ideation or domestic violence.
"These are the kinds of things that people don't see," Sollis said.
A 2015 study at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom indicated exposure to violent social media photos and video of violent events can have effects similar to post-traumatic stress.
"It is believed that a proportion of the population may suffer longer-lasting effects such as negative stress reactions, anxiety and in some cases post-traumatic stress disorders," said the study by Dr. Pam Ramsden.
Elmore was killed in the busy Smith's parking lot at 1485 Harrison Blvd. in the early afternoon Saturday. Police soon tracked Gibson to a residential area several miles away, commencing a standoff of several hours with a SWAT team.
Gibson died two days later at a local hospital.
Police have not released further details of the incidents, citing an ongoing investigation.