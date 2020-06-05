OGDEN — Downed power lines across Interstate 15 on Friday evening resulted in a pair of accidents, a fire, a closed freeway and a loss of power to more than 2,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers.
A windstorm pushing its way through the Ogden area at about 7:30 p.m. Friday may have been the culprit in the downed lines, at I-15 and 21st Street. Krista Horting, a battalion chief with Weber Fire District, said that, whatever it was, something started a chain reaction that resulted in a flurry of 911 calls about that time.
“We got called in on two traffic accidents and a brush fire — all at once, all in the same vicinity,” Horting said.
Horting said three power lines spanning I-15 fell across the freeway, starting a fire in the grass on the west side of the interstate. She said two vehicles — one northbound and one southbound, crashed as a result of those downed lines.
“There was minor damage, but one car had some wires wrapped around it,” Horting said.
Horting said motorists sustained only minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
The fire was extinguished quickly, according to Horting.
Emergency crews shut down I-15 in both directions as power crews were working to repair the lines, according to Horting.
Weather-related issues caused spotty power outages all along the Wasatch Front, according to Tiffany Erickson, company spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power.
Erickson said a power outage at 7:35 p.m. — possibly related to the I-15 incident — affected about 2,073 customers in the area of 12th Street and Wall Avenue.
“A windstorm came through and we’ve got outages all the way up and down the Wasatch Front,” Erickson said.
In addition to Ogden, Erickson said they had power outages in Salt Lake City, in the Jordan Valley area and out in Tooele, among other places.
At the time of this writing, Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map estimated the power would be restored by 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
The Standard-Examiner's power was affected by the outage. While the weekend newspaper will be published, it may result in a late delivery to customers on Saturday.