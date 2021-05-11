OGDEN — With a range of significant projects in progress across the region, road construction seems to be ever-present in Northern Utah this year — and Ogden, particularly near the downtown area, is no different.
But while traffic has been tied up in Weber County’s most populous city for weeks now, things will get worse before they get better.
According to an Ogden City press release, traffic along Washington Boulevard, through the heart of downtown from 24th Street to 26th Street, will be cut down to one lane in each direction, beginning Monday, May 17. The city says the lane reduction, necessitated by a waterline relocation, will be in place for at least three weeks. During the work, it’s recommended motorists avoid the section of Washington altogether, taking Wall Avenue as an alternate.
Meanwhile, work has ramped up on a project on 26th Street near the Washington Boulevard work. According to the city release, work began Monday on the road between Lincoln and Wall avenues. The city says construction will take place there from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The work there is part of a nearly $5 million reconstruction of 26th Street. Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the project involves repaving the street between Washington Boulevard and Wall Avenue and will also include improvements to sidewalks and landscaping and the addition of new bike lanes, street lighting and storm drains. The city says the project should be substantially complete by July 24.
Through the duration of the project, no on-street parking will be allowed on the stretch of 26th Street, including on weekends, though access to businesses in the area will remain open. New gas, water, power and communications utility will be installed as part of the project, and any planned utility outages will be announced with at least 48 hours’ notice. Due to the condition of old lines, some emergency shutoffs may occur without notice.
Though just outside of the city’s Central Business District, work also continues on the Utah Department of Transportation’s $7.2 million project to upgrade the 24th Street viaduct in west Ogden. That project includes rehabilitating the viaduct from A Avenue to Lincoln Avenue, which will extend the life of the bridge by more than 20 years. Eastbound traffic on the bridge is reduced to a single, one-way lane. Westbound traffic has been closed entirely, throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to last until sometime in the fall.
Spokesman John Gleason said UDOT will be working on 185 projects across the state in 2021, with a value of $3.45 billion over the life of the projects, many of which span multiple years.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell told the Standard-Examiner that while he understands the 2021 road construction will be a headache for motorists, the work is necessary to push forward the city’s vision for the downtown, which includes the $120 million Bus Rapid Transit effort and several pockets of significant redevelopment worth millions of dollars.