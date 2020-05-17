Standard-Examiner staff
OGDEN — Two people are in jail after an early-morning police pursuit in Ogden.
Hunter Spencer Robinson, 24, and Susie Eberle, 23, were arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly fleeing from police and attempting to strike officers with their vehicle, according to a news release from the Ogden City Police Department.
According to the report, the incident began at about 1 a.m. Sunday, when an OPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 400 block of 32nd Street. In response, the driver of the vehicle — whom police identified as Robinson — shut off the headlights and fled, turning down a dead-end street, the report says.
When the officer stopped the vehicle, Robinson reportedly reversed direction and attempted to ram the police vehicle, according to the release. The officer then pursued and called for assistance.
“During the process of the pursuit through the Ogden area, a female passenger of the vehicle threw a can of beer out the window and appeared to be giving directions to the suspect as to where to drive to evade police,” the report says.
Three attempts were made to spike the vehicle’s tires, and while some of the tires were flattened, the vehicle continued to evade officers.
“During the spiking attempts, the suspect changed directions considerably in an attempt to strike the officers deploying the strips,” the release said. “The officers had to run away rapidly to avoid being struck by the vehicle.”
Eventually, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper initiated a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle. Eberle was arrested at the vehicle; Robinson allegedly fled on foot, with officers in pursuit.
“The suspect was tackled and taken to the ground where he continued to attempt (to) fight but was quickly subdued by several officers,” the release continued.
Robinson suffered “minor scrapes and bruising” according to police.
Police say controlled substances and “materials consistent with narcotics sales” were found in the vehicle. Robinson was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stop for a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.
Eberle was arrested on several outstanding warrants, as well as obstruction of justice, according to the report.