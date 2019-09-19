OGDEN — A pair of artists from the East Coast are coming to build a large-scale art installation in Ogden and they want the public’s help.
O1ARTS is inviting a visiting “Artist-in-Residence” to Ogden to complete a major sculptural installation inside the lobby area of The Monarch building in the downtown’s Nine Rails Creative District.
Wade Kavanaugh, in creative partnership with Stephen Nguyen, both of Maine, will be in Ogden from Sunday through Oct. 4 to create a public art piece inspired by the unique geology of southern Utah.
D. Scott Patria, creative director of O1ARTS, said the piece is intended to call attention to the “tradition of land art in the American West and the natural processes that have shaped Utah’s cultural monuments.” In an email, the artists said their goal is to “activate the (lobby) space by employing imagery familiar to residents of Utah.”
Patria said the project is supported in part by contributions from The Monarch, Weber County RAMP funds, Wheelwright Lumber, The Bigelow Hotel and private donors.
To create the sculpture, the artists have requested assistance from community members over the age of 12. No particular skill is required. Those interested should visit the volunteer registration page at http://signup.com/go/fCPoXgG. Shifts are two hours each, but volunteers can sign up for as many shifts as they want.
The installation will be unveiled by the artists 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 4 during First Friday Art Stroll. The Monarch is located at 455 25th St. The 90-year-old commercial building is just east of The Bigelow Hotel. After purchasing the building nearly eight years ago, Ogden-based developer Thaine Fischer has been working to renovate the 57,000-square-foot building, which includes new space for restaurants, retail and event space, exhibit and collaborative space, and design studios.
According to their website, 01ARTS is a nonprofit corporation that aims to deliver arts programming “in the context of adaptive reuse of historic or iconic spaces, to create vibrant venues where artists can create, learn, perform and exhibit, amplified by our city’s architectural legacy.”
Since the organization’s inception some two years ago, 01ARTS has transformed vacant lots and storefront and blighted walls into community art projects.
The Nine Rails district operates as centralized hub for arts and culture where artists and other creatives can live and work and where visitors can explore.