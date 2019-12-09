OGDEN — Searchers reported Monday they had spotted the elusive Great Pyrenees mother whose puppies were rescued from a snowy and freezing fate near the Monte Cristo trailhead last week.
Those three puppies are in good condition and have been adopted out, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team reported on its Facebook page.
“The mother has been spotted alive and well,” the post said. “Great Pyrenees Rescue, Montana, is working with Cache County Animal Control and several volunteers to capture the mother.”
The mother dog has joined two male Great Pyrenees in the region, according to Shauna Gordon Thompson of the Montana group.
The male dogs also appear to have been abandoned, she said in a Facebook post.
“We are aware of her general location and rescue groups have attempted to capture the three, but with no luck,” she said in the post. “We are not giving up and will continue our efforts to rescue them and get them safely off the mountain.”
Thompson said Great Pyrenees are commonly used as livestock guards. Some ranchers take care of their dogs but others do not and even abandon them, she said.
“There are sadly no laws in place to protect them from inhumane treatment — not feeding or vetting them, no spaying/neutering, and abandoning them on the mountain once the job is done,” she said.
Efforts to reach Thompson for comment were not immediately successful Monday afternoon.
Snowmobilers found the puppies on Dec. 1 and notified authorities.