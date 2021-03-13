OGDEN — Mindful of her own daughter’s coming out as a lesbian four years ago, shaken after learning of the suicide of a young man wrestling with his sexual identity, Lori Fleming felt prodded into action.
“What does a mother do?” she said.
In Fleming’s case, she joined forces with Encircle, a group formed in 2017 to help LGBTQ youth in Provo, and others pushing for creation of a facility like it in Ogden to aid the population here. “It’s been kind of a mission for me to make this happen,” she said.
The efforts have paid off, with the help of a series of high-profile donations, and work on the new “community resource house” on Washington Boulevard in Ogden’s city center is tentatively set to start later this month. The new Encircle facility at 2458 Washington Blvd., in what is now a grassy, empty lot, should be complete and ready to open in mid-October, organizers hope.
Jed Nilson of South Ogden-based Nilson Homes has also been involved in bringing Encircle to Ogden, and he says one of the key goals of the group is to prevent suicides in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning community. Encircle facilities provide counseling to the LGBTQ community, their parents and others. They also serve as a safe space for those grappling with and understanding their sexuality.
The Ogden facility — to be operable during the day and early evening, but not an overnight facility — is intended to be a place where they feel loved and cared for, Nilson said.
Nilson’s involvement stems in part from the experiences of a gay friend from his junior high school days who had quietly tried to process his sexuality on his own. Nilson didn’t learn of his friend’s situation, including the thoughts of suicide he had harbored at the time, until years later. “It was hurtful to hear of his teen years, just lost, not knowing what to do,” he said.
Notably, Stephenie Larsen, founder and chief executive officer of Encircle, sees the organization as a resource for parents of LGBTQ individuals as well, a means of helping bring families together. Learning a child is gay can be difficult for a parent, and even if the child is accepting of his or her sexuality, “when they have their family rallying behind them, life is just easier,” Larsen said.
That approach, involving entire families, is unique among LGBTQ advocacy groups, Larsen said. “We found that there’s nowhere else in the nation that’s approaching this the way we are,” she said.
Encircle currently operates facilities in Provo, Salt Lake City and St. George, with another taking shape in Heber. Sites in Ogden and Logan are among the next planned Encircle locations in Utah, though the group is also looking to expand to Nevada, Arizona and Idaho. Helping will be large donations announced last month by Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith and Apple, the Cupertino, California-based technology company. The Smiths are contributing $2 million to Encircle, Apple is pitching in $1 million while Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds and wife Aja Volkman will donate Reynolds’ childhood home in Las Vegas, valued at $1 million.
Around $500,000 from the donations announced last month will be tapped to help launch the Ogden facility, according to Larsen. Encircle hopes to raise another $500,000 to help with operations here.
‘THEY SAVE LIVES’The new Encircle facility in Ogden will sit in what is now an open lot on the east side of Washington Boulevard, just north of 25th Street.
Nilson, whose company will build the new Encircle center, describes the planned structure as a brownstone, meant to fit in an urban environment. A small plaza is to be placed at the front of the building, with green space on either side and a covered patio and outdoor plaza area to the rear, according to plans submitted to the City of Ogden. The rendering in city documents shows a brick, three-level structure.
“We want these kids to feel they’re part of something special and beautiful,” Larsen said.
For Fleming and Mike Ostermiller, a member of the Encircle board of directors, just having a resource in Northern Utah for the LGBTQ community and their family members is the thing. Ostermiller, who lives in Kaysville, remembers scrambling for information and resources when his daughter came out to him and his wife four years ago. “Just trying to learn everything I could to help my daughter,” Ostermiller recalled.
Fleming, who helped find the site for the planned Ogden Encircle facility, said learning her daughter was a lesbian was eye-opening. But she also came to realize that she wasn’t alone, even if local resources geared to the LGBTQ community and their family members were limited. “There are so many others who are going through what I was going through,” she said.
Ultimately, Ostermiller turned to Encircle, and both he and Fleming say such a place is needed in this part of Utah. “They just are there to help. They save lives,” Ostermiller said.