OGDEN — In the wake of last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new resource center geared to the LGBTQ community, reps from Encircle will be putting increased focus on raising donations for the facility, around $500,000.
“A large portion of the funding has come from Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, Apple and lead singer of Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds,” said Kameron Baetge, whose helping manage communications for Encircle. The Smiths, the tech company Apple and Reynolds announced their intent last month to collectively contribute $4 million to Encircle, which will be used to help build eight new Encircle locations in all, including the Ogden site.
But on top of the $500,000 or so that’s to come from those high-profile donors for Ogden, another $500,000 or so is to be raised through a separate, more grassroots fundraising effort. The $500,000 from the new fundraising drive will be used for both construction and programming to be offered at the Ogden facility, taking shape at 2458 Washington Blvd., according to Baetge.
Donations may be made online at bit.ly/2PhdYBk. Kathryn Hueth, chairperson of Encircle’s Ogden Advisory Board, said other efforts are also in the works to reach out for donations. “It’s for the community, by the community,” she said.
Hueth’s son came out as gay 14 years ago, “so I’ve been on this path a long time,” she said. She’s kept involved in efforts to advocate for the LGBTQ community, mindful of her experience.
“If there had been an Encircle where I could have gone ... it would have meant the world to me,” she said. “But there wasn’t anything like that.”
The new Encircle facility, to be complete by early next year, if not earlier, will offer counseling to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning community and their family members. It will also serve as a gathering space for LGBTQ teens and young adults. The nonprofit organization currently operates resource centers in Provo, Salt Lake City and St. George.
“Encircle will serve as a catalyst to love one another, to empower one another, to be seen, valued, celebrated. What better gift could we give one another than that,” Hueth said in a video to promote the fundraising drive.