OGDEN — Enrique Romo, born in El Paso, Texas, moved across the border to Juarez, Mexico, when he was only a few months old, brought by his parents.
Later, in his last year as a high school student, he and his family moved back to El Paso, where his dad worked as a collection manager for a hospital. Though American, the return to Texas caused unease, having lived most his life until then in Mexico. “It was brand new to me,” he said.
In fact, at that age, he hadn’t wanted to move and leave behind his friends, everything that was familiar to him. He didn’t speak English. Mexico was home. “The uncertainty of it all. ... There was a sense of apprehension, maybe fear, in having to go through that experience,” he said.
Now 45, living in Ogden and working at Weber State University, he’s spent more of his life in the United States than Mexico. Given the formative years he spent in Mexico, the country still tugs at his heart — the culture, the Spanish language, relatives there — underscoring the strong, mixed sentiments for many with ties to both nations. But he’s made strides as an American and feels indebted to the United States; he is committed to the country. It’s here where he’s been able to advance and achieve his professional goals. It’s here where he learned the power of speaking out.
“I honor our U.S. Constitution. I respect our flag,” said Romo, a dual national who also has Mexican citizenship through his parents, Mexican natives. “So I do owe a great sense of gratitude to the United States. I feel at home here.”
At the same time, he touts the tradition of the United States as a welcoming place for immigrants, for those pushed from their own countries, and notes with dismay the backlash some immigrants have felt as debate on the issue boils under the current presidency. As vice president for student affairs at Weber State, one of Romo’s duties is leading efforts to promote access and diversity, that is, to draw low-income, first-generation, “ethnically diverse,” immigrant and other underrepresented students to the university.
“No human being is illegal,” he said, alluding to the terminology some critics use to describe undocumented immigrants — illegals or illegal immigrants. “I do think that people don’t leave their country willingly. They leave for a very strong reason. They’re forced to leave at times. ... Why are we turning our backs now on people who are going through the same experience just because they have a different skin color?”
Indeed, the date the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative, or DACA, was created — June 15, 2012, during President Barack Obama‘s administration — is seared in his head as a momentous occasion. The program, facing a legal challenge under President Donald Trump, gives younger undocumented immigrants brought by their parents to the United States as children a means to lawfully remain, study and work, at least for now. Weber State welcomes students regardless of their citizenship status and Romo is a champion for DACA beneficiaries, a focal point in the debate over immigration reform.
“They’re functioning members of society. They’re teachers. They’re putting their money back into the economy,” Romo said. “They’re buying homes.”
‘GIVE BACK TO THIS COUNTRY’
Weber County has its share of foreign-born residents, mainly from Mexico. In Ogden, 12.8% of the population came from other countries, 10,913 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey figures for 2013-2017. An estimated 3,194 were naturalized citizens and the other 7,719 fit in some other category — legal resident, DACA recipient or undocumented immigrant, perhaps.
Romo doesn’t fit in the foreign-born category. But having lived on both sides of the border, having roots in Mexico, being involved with DACA students at Weber State, he’s attuned to their experience. He also shares the duality many feel, with deep connections to both countries.
As a kid in El Paso, he remembers seeing undocumented immigrants crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, coming here in search of opportunity. It didn’t particularly strike him. “It was more like, ‘Oh, they’re crossing. Hopefully they’ll get to where they’re going,’” he said. But he realized that such crossings were hardly frivolous affairs. Rather, they were borne of necessity.
Now at Weber State, working with DACA students, he sees what they go through.
“They haven’t had it easy. They’ve had to go through a lot of challenges and obstacles,” he said. Amid the criticism they face by opponents of undocumented immigrants, he added, they’re “trying to be positive.”
At any rate, their connections to the country are genuine, and he seems to see in them some of himself. They’re aiming to pay back their parents for bringing them here in search of a better life, aiming to be the best they can in this country.
“I think there’s this sentiment of not only honoring where you’re from but also trying to be as successful as you can in this new country,” Romo said. “They want to give back to this country that has given so much.”