OGDEN — As the anniversary of the slaying of Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday approaches, Ogden Police Department and Fresh Market in east Ogden joined forces to hold the first annual Ogden City Police Fallen Officer Memorial Golf Scramble.
The competition, held last Friday at El Monte Golf Course, raised funds to send Lyday's family to Washington when his name is engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial later this year.
Prior to working with Ogden Police Department, Lyday was an employee at Fresh Market. The store planted a tree in its parking lot to remember the fallen officer last fall.
“Working with Nate was an honor," said Store Director Nick Douros in a press release. "His loss was felt deeply by his family at Fresh Market East Ogden and we are grateful to be part of such an emotional and worthy event.”
Lyday, 24, was shot to death on May 28, 2020, while responding to a domestic violence call. At the time of his death, he had served on the force for 15 months.