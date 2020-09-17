NORTH OGDEN — Shelby Campbell loves animals, hiking, motorcycling and basically anything outdoors, says her cousin, Aubrey Allen.
A community effort has been marshaled to find the 29-year-old Roy woman, who went missing on a hike Sept. 8 in the North Ogden Divide area.
Relatives and friends have scheduled what Allen describes as a vigil of "hope, not despair" for Campbell at the North Ogden Divide parking lot and the South Skyline Trailhead on Friday evening.
Participants are asked to check in at 6:30-7 p.m. They must sign a waiver and adhere to health department guidelines such as masks and social distancing.
Those participating also are asked to bring a phone and a flashlight, and not to bring children because the trail may be risky in the evening.
Allen and her sister, Alisa Chambers Stephenson of Mapleton, started a Facebook group, Help Bring Shelby Home, that has gained 2,400 members.
People in the group have been volunteering GPS information on areas they have searched, and at least one joined in with a helicopter.
"It’s so vast up there," Allen said. "It’s like the brush is so thick, even if she was under the brush, all of us hiking past wouldn't even know it."
Allen said authorities were planning to use cadaver dogs in the search, which began the night Campbell was reported missing.
Sheriff's deputies and Weber County Search and Rescue searched thoroughly until Friday, when the effort was scaled back, authorities said last week.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office did not respond to messages Wednesday and Thursday seeking updated information about the search.
Allen said Campbell was an experienced hiker, familiar with the trails in the area.
"The reason she hikes is because she loves the view from up high," Allen said. "She loves the overlooks, where you can see out into the valley on either side. She spent some time up there for the peacefulness of it all."
Allen said Campbell is "very adventurous" and is shy at first with new people.
"Once you get to know her, she opens up," Allen said. "She is reserved until she knows she can trust you."
Allen said Campbell recently has been distraught over the death of her pet dog.
"We don't know what’s happened, and that what we're trying to do is just have a sense of community," Allen said. "We want the community to know that we see them and we appreciate their support."
She said she's been impressed by the widespread help in the search.
"It's restored my faith in humanity," Allen said. "I had someone say they didn't know Shelby had so many friends, and I said it's also a lot of people who didn't know her but want to help."