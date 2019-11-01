HUNTSVILLE — Families can explore the new children’s space during an event Saturday afternoon at the Ogden Valley Branch of the Weber County Library System.
The event, called “It’s Magic!”, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the library, 131 S. 7400 East in Huntsville.
It will feature an open house with informal tours at 3 p.m. and a magic show by Paul Brewer starting at 4 p.m., as well as prize drawings.
At the event, families will get to try out the area’s new “maker space,” the first space of its kind in any of the branches of the Weber County Library System, said Lynnda Wangsgard, the system’s executive director.
There are some new high-tech tools in the children’s space, including a vinyl cutter and equipment for digitizing slides and other media. Wangsgard anticipates that these tools will be the space’s most popular items among young visitors, she said.
There will also be some lower-tech tools like a button maker and grommet machines, Wangsgard said.
Library staff will be doing demonstrations to help children learn how to use the tools.
There will also be learning toys — like building toys and shapes — which parents can check out and take home to prepare young children for kindergarten.
These toys are new to the Ogden Valley location, though learning toys have been available for check-out at other branches, Wangsgard said.
The new children’s area is split into two sections. One is for toddlers through school-age children and the other is designed to serve preteens.
While the children’s section has undergone significant work, it is only one part of a larger renovation project which will cost slightly more $1 million when it’s complete, Wangsgard said.
“We just want to talk with people up in the valley and make sure they know it’s a completely renovated, up-to-date ... library, with all the amenities that you read about in modern public library facilities,” Wangsgard said about the event.
The Ogden Valley Branch is the last of the locations in the system to be renovated, Wangsgard said.
These updates include upgrading the wiring for library computers (which had been operating on telephone-grade wiring), a new septic system and a refreshed interior with new carpeting and new paint inside and outside the building.
Construction is ongoing on an outdoor learning space that can seat up to 180 and be used for a variety of activities, from summer camps to community events, Wangsgard said. The space is slated to be complete in late spring 2020.