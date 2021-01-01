OGDEN — After Emily Anderson’s daughter Elizabeth got married in May 2019, making her Elizabeth Bringard, every phone call Anderson made to Bringard included the question, “Are you pregnant?”
“When I finally called her and told her I was pregnant, she was overjoyed and she told anyone and everyone she could,” Bringard said.
That is Bringard’s favorite memory of her mother, who died in a car accident Dec. 27.
The 39-year-old was rear-ended at the intersection of 12th Street and Washington Boulevard in Ogden by a driver who police suspect was impaired and distracted. The impact pushed her car into the intersection, a police statement said.
“We lost our mother from it, my daughter lost her grandma,” Bringard said. “She will never get to see my daughter have her first birthday.”
Anderson moved to Ogden from Portage, a small town in Box Elder County, one week prior to the accident, according to her younger sister Jen Levie.
She was the sixth of eight kids in a family that spent time living in multiple states, including Montana, Missouri and Utah. While she loved her mother and all of her siblings, she was especially close with Levie.
“Any time she was having a hard time with our mom or a sibling, she would call me,” Levie said. “I keep thinking I want one of my siblings to go pick a fight with her so she’ll call me back.”
Anderson attended Grantsville High School, married quickly and had two children, three years apart, Levie said. Bringard, who is 21 years old, is the eldest, followed by 18-year-old Jonathon Sullivan.
She later divorced and was remarried. According to Levie, both of her marriages were difficult, and sometimes abusive.
“I know that people want to hear the perfect story about her — married and kids, happy life, but she had a really hard life,” Levie said. “She deserves better than what she’s been through, and that’s gone. She doesn’t have a chance or choice to have that happy ending.”
She continued, “And Johnny and Lizzy deserve to have their mom in their life. They’ve been through so much.”
Through thick and thin, Anderson’s life revolved around her children and granddaughter, Levie said. Now, her children have been left to negotiate with insurance companies and plan her funeral.
Initially, Bringard said, her mother’s insurance company had limited its payout to $3,000 — in accordance with Utah insurance laws — and the other driver’s insurance company, Progressive, was unresponsive. The morning after local TV news programs aired their story, however, Anderson’s insurance company offered to cover more expenses and Progressive began communicating with that company and the family, Bringard said.
“Challenging is probably the best word,” Bringard said in describing her and Sullivan’s situation. “Just the fact of trying to handle something so young and trying to deal with the loss of our mom in general, it’s a lot. We’re struggling to try and make sure she has the best, because she deserves it.”
The family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover some of the expenses that have landed on Bringard and Sullivan. As of Thursday evening, the page had raised over $4,500.
Bryce Owens, the driver who allegedly caused the collision, was arrested at the scene of the accident on an unrelated warrant. The Weber County Attorney’s Office, according to an Ogden Police Department press release, is looking into vehicular homicide charges.
The chief criminal deputy with the office, Branden Miles, was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.
“I am grateful that I do not have to be the judge — that I don’t have to judge this individual,” Levie said. “My second thought is I hope he’s off the streets so he can’t take another person’s life. I hope that the family sees justice for the loss, for the pain, for the suffering.”
But, noting that Owens has likely also had a hard life, Levie said she also hopes he finds a way to heal and learn from his mistake.
Some of Owens’ family members have reached out to Anderson’s family to offer condolences and have donated to the fundraiser, Levie said. “That really touches my heart,” she added.
In being so open about the tragedy, Anderson’s family aims to discourage people against driving while impaired.
“I think the biggest thing I hope from all of this is that someone else out there sees the story and they think twice about getting behind the wheel,” Levie said. “What’s done is done with my sister, it’s going to run its course in the court system. But if we can stop one person from getting behind the wheel and taking another life ... that would be worth it.”