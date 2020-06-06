OGDEN — Farmers Market Ogden will be returning later this month, though it will have a reduced footprint.
The Weber County Fair, another big summer activity here, will also be back, but it may have a different look.
As restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 morph, more details of some of the regular summer events held in Weber County are gradually emerging. Some events are out — like Roy Days, though officials there are considering some sort of scaled-back activity in its stead. Others, like Farmers Market Ogden and the Weber County Fair, will go forward, but perhaps in changed form to comply with health guidelines implemented due to coronavirus.
An announcement on what comes of Ogden Pioneer Days this year should be made next week, said Mark Johnson, chief administrative officer for the city of Ogden. He wouldn't offer a hint of what may be in the offing.
Following are some details.
Weber County Fair: Weber County Commissioner Jim Harvey said fair organizers are planning two versions of the fair — one if yellow "low-risk" coronavirus guidelines as applied by health officials are in effect when it occurs, the other if more relaxed green "new normal" guidelines are in effect. The fair is scheduled for Aug. 5-8.
"Our emphasis will be on making sure that the public is safe," Harvey said. A decision should be made by June 30 on which format will be used.
Either way, the junior livestock show and sale "will happen no matter what," he said. The varied facilities on the fairgrounds site will allow for proper social distancing, should it be necessary.
"The other acts and vendors are up in the air based on yellow and green," Harvey said.
Farmers Market Ogden: Officials had already said the farmers market would go forward starting June 20, but the precise format hadn't yet been publicized.
Per plans released Friday, the market will be held in the 300 block of Historic 25th Street, from Washington Boulevard to Grant Avenue. It has typically extended further west of Grant Avenue all the way to Wall Avenue.
"With the modified footprint of Farmers Market Ogden 2020, we encourage market attendees to plan extra time to browse the galleries, retail stores and other local businesses on Historic 25th Street," reads the Ogden Downtown Alliance newsletter released Friday, outlining the changes. "Grab a bite to eat at one of the local restaurants before browsing the shops for artisan goods and other creations."
Vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart, hand-washing stations will be installed and there will be no live music "as it creates an opportunity for congregating," which isn't allowed under coronavirus restrictions. Instead, a "digital concert series" will be launched, offering live music online each Friday.
The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday, and organizers will evaluate the format from week to week based on the "evolving situation surrounding COVID-19."
Saturday Garden Market: Marriott-Slaterville plans to launch its regular farmers market on July 11. It'll be held on the grounds of City Hall at 1570 W. 400 North and go from 9 a.m. to noon.
"We are working hard to sustain a rich open land environment, our agricultural heritage and to preserve our story and we would like to share the bounty from our farms to your family," reads a press release from the city.
Vendor tables will be spaced six feet apart to maintain social distancing, hand-sanitizing stations will be installed and there will be no activities like music that would encourage lingering.
Roy Days is Roy's premiere summer celebration, but it was called off given the time required to plan it and the shifting COVID-19 rules, said Mayor Bob Dandoy. It's usually held around the first week of August. Still, officials in the city may try to organize something in lieu of Roy Days.
North Ogden has canceled Cherry Days, its annual July 4 celebration, and the Ogden Twilight music series has also been canceled.