FARMINGTON — There are new face mask requirements at the Lagoon amusement park in Farmington.
According to an announcement on the park's website, Lagoon now requires all guests with the exception of "very young children" and toddlers to wear a face covering while waiting in a queue for a ride.
The requirement began on Monday.
Per Lagoon spokesperson Adam Leishman, when the park opened up for the first time a few weeks ago, it had a policy requiring all guests to have a mask to enter the park.
Guests would then be strongly encouraged to wear them while inside the park, but it wasn't enforced. Leishman added that all employees have to wear masks at all times.
Monday's update is an addition to an already large list of health requirements in place at the park, which was allowed to open in late May only after submitting a formal reopening request to the Davis County Health Department.
According to previous Standard-Examiner reporting, the reopening request's approval was contingent on several factors including online reservations and allowing just 6,000 people inside the park at any one time, which is one-sixth of Lagoon's normal capacity.