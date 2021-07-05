FARR WEST — The fight for freedom never ends; vigilance of those who would do harm to the United States should be the watchword, says John Cole.
"They're trying to take our freedoms away all the time," the Marine and Korean War veteran said Monday, waiting for Farr West's Freedom Festival parade to begin.
David Penrod, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said Independence Day is about recognizing the blessings Americans have. "To me, it means living in a country where we have freedom and liberty," he said.
Yes, there will be differences among Americans, but freedom means being able to express your opinions without creating unbridgeable division. "We can disagree without being disagreeable," he said.
The Fourth of July was actually Sunday, but Farr West held its parade to commemorate the day as part of Freedom Festival activities on Monday, the official day off for the holiday for many. Cole, Penrod and other U.S. military veterans gathered on one of the many floats that passed the assembled crowd, and before the procession began, they offered their thoughts on the significance of Independence Day.
"It's freedom day, really," said James Hicks, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was dressed in his Navy whites. His sister Sharon Austin was seated next to Hicks on the float, sponsored by Westwood Village, a Farr West mobile home community. She held a large photo of her husband, Milton Austin, a Navy veteran who died last December.
Tony Butler, who served in the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force, said he re-read the Declaration of Independence on Sunday, the document signed July 4, 1776, that led to American independence and underlies activities like the Farr West parade. That served as a reminder to him of the importance of guarding against the sort of tyranny that spurred the original revolutionaries nearly two and a half centuries ago. Such vigilance is "more important today than it was (245) years ago," he said.
Butler's son Chris Butler, who served in the U.S. Army, said he hopes the message of the day is one of unity, "that no matter where we're from, we're one people."
Monday's parade drew a large crowd, and while kids watching the procession scrambled for candy tossed by paradegoers, the reason for the gathering wasn't lost on the spectators. "We appreciate our freedom and the people who fight for it so much," said Randee Ropelato, on the sidelines with her husband and the couple's children.
Notably, the Farr West parade, like other community celebrations now going on after a yearlong hiatus brought on by COVID-19, represents a move back to normalcy as the pandemic seemingly recedes in the rearview mirror. Maskless kids and adults crowded the side of 1800 North for Monday's parade, taking pictures, cheering and waving as floats, cars and the others in the parade passed by.
Vanessa Richards was there to see the parade with three of her four kids. She seems to be adjusting back to pre-pandemic norms without a problem. "It feels great. It feels good. ... I think it's starting to feel normal again," she said.