OGDEN — Fire crews in Ogden were hard at work in the early Saturday morning hours.
Firefighters were dispatched to a warehouse at 2048 Washington Blvd. at 2:42 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Fire Department's Twitter page.
The address listed in tweets is the same as Ogden Rox, a furniture outlet store. The same day the fire was reported, the business posted on Facebook that they would be closed "due to a disaster in our building."
It was not immediately clear as of Monday morning whether the business was open for business. A call made to the business Monday was not answered.
A total of 30 firefighters from the Ogden, Roy and Riverdale fire departments responded to the scene. Emergency responders temporarily closed Washington Boulevard between 20th and 21st streets amidst the fire.
OFD noted in a tweet that the building has a working sprinkler system that was on when fire crews arrived.
Fire officials said the loss stop benchmark was established just after 4 a.m.
There have been no injuries reported in connection with the fire, and the estimated cost of damages is listed as $30,000.
The fire department said in a tweet during the fire that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. As of Monday, it was not immediately clear whether a cause of the blaze had been determined by investigators.