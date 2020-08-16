ROY — A grass fire destroyed vehicles and damaged two structures here Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 4:23 p.m. Saturday, near 1900 West just south of Midland Drive. According to a news release from Weber Fire District, the fire involved multiple vehicles, equipment, and two structures. It also threatened railroad tank cars, an apartment complex, and "multiple other structures."
It took firefighters about two hours to get the blaze under control. One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion but was not taken to the hospital.
Firefighters from Weber Fire District were joined by Roy Fire, Ogden Fire, South Ogden Fire, Clinton Fire, North Davis Fire, South Weber Fire and Hill Air Force Base Fire in fighting the blaze. Additional support was provided by the Weber County Sheriff's Office and Roy Police.
The fire is under investigation, but it was initially reported as a grass fire along the railroad tracks, according to the release.