Firefighters continued to battle a large wildland fire near Causey Reservoir on Friday evening.
Crews from Weber Fire District, the U.S. Forest service and other agencies were called to the area at 1:51 p.m. Friday. The fire occurred in the “Causey and Evergreen area,” according to information from the Weber Fire District. Agencies are asking the public to stay out of the area.
According to social media posts from both the district and Utah Fire Info, the Water Hollow Fire — as it's been dubbed — was estimated at 100 acres as of late Friday afternoon.
Among the equipment and personnel assigned to the fire, according to Utah Fire Info, is one air attack craft, four single engine air tankers, two helicopters, two crews, four engines and one "very large air tanker."
Weber Fire District reports that the fire was started by target shooting on private property.
The district also reports that while no homes were threatened as of late Friday afternoon, “evacuations are on standby for nearby residents.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.