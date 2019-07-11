OGDEN — Summer fire restrictions have arrived for Ogden's east bench area.
Fireworks and open flame restrictions are now in place through Sept. 15 or under conditions improve, according to a news release from the Ogden Fire Department.
This spring's wet weather and increasing summer temperatures have created a "fire hazard" along the east bench and wooded areas, the release said.
"Data provided from the U.S. Forest Service suggests that fuel moistures in areas of Ogden's east bench are starting to reach dangerous levels," OFD said in the release. "The long-range forecast for the Ogden area indicates temperatures averaging in the 90s for the reminder of July with no to very little scattered rain from thunderstorms."
Fireworks and open flame are prohibited in the following areas:
- All areas east of Harrison Boulevard from the north city boundary to the south city boundary
- All wooded areas along the Ogden and Weber River Parkway, beginning at Harrison Boulevard and continuing to the west and south city boundaries. This includes all associated parks in the river corridor.
- All of Fort Buenaventura, the city baseball park and the dog park located off of A Avenue
- The old landfill property at 2550 A Ave. near Fort Buenaventura
- All open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas, and brush-covered hillsides throughout the city
Restricted activities include lighting pipes, cigarettes, or cigars, and starting recreational or campfires.
Violating fire restrictions is a class B misdemeanor. Individuals responsible for fires that result from negligence, including the parents of minors, may be held accountable for damages and expenses related to firefighting efforts, the release said.
Those who witness fires and fireworks in the restricted areas can call the Weber Area Consolidated Dispatch Center at 801-629-8221.