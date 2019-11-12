WEBER COUNTY — One firefighter was injured and one person was treated for smoke inhalation after fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire reported to be in Marriott-Slaterville.
Weber Fire District Marshal David Reed reported that a fire started in a RV camper and the fire later spread to two nearby buildings located at 1527 S. 1100 West.
Dispatch logs show that fire crews were notified of the fire at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.
Around 10:30 a.m., Reed said that crews had stopped the damage to the structures involved. However, he said that the RV was a total loss and a nearby building had damage to the exterior and interior.
As of Tuesday morning, he said officials have not found a cause of the fire but the matter was still under investigation.
While fire crews were doing overhaul on the damaged areas, one firefighter suffered a cut on his arm that required him to go to a local hospital. Though the firefighter was wearing full protective gear, Reed said that a piece of metal tore through his protective gear and cut him. The injury to the firefighter is believed to be non-life threatening, according to Reed.
He also said that one person from the RV was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
According to a tweet from the Weber Fire District, several local fire agencies are at the scene of the fire, including crews from Weber, Ogden, Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden, Northview, South Weber, and Plain City.
Reed said that members of the Weber County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene providing assistance.