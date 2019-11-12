WEBER COUNTY — Two people were injured and a dog died after a structure fire was reported in Marriott-Slaterville on Tuesday morning.
Weber Fire District Marshal David Reed reported that a fire started in a RV camper and the fire later spread to two nearby buildings located at 1527 S. 1100 West.
Dispatch logs show that fire crews were notified of the fire at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.
Around 10:30 a.m., Reed said that crews had stopped the damage to the structures involved. However, he said that the RV was a total loss and a nearby building had damage to the exterior and interior.
While fire crews were doing overhaul on the damaged areas, one firefighter suffered a cut on his arm that required him to go to a local hospital.
Though the firefighter was wearing full protective gear, Reed said that a jagged piece of glass cut through his protective gear and cut him. The injury to the firefighter is believed to be non-life threatening, according to Reed.
He also said that one woman from the RV was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns to her feet.
Reed later added that a dog was trapped inside the RV and died in the fire.
According to a tweet from the Weber Fire District, several local fire agencies are at the scene of the fire, including crews from Weber, Ogden, Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden, Northview, South Weber, and Plain City.
Reed said that members of the Weber County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene providing assistance.
Reed said that two potential causes of the fire could be an electric heater in the RV that was plugged into a power strip that could have overheated; or a propane heater in the RV that could have caught nearby clothing or a blanket on fire.
Reed emphasized the importance of everyone to be alert as temperatures continue to drop.
Those who use electric space heaters should never plug them into power strips, as often times the power needed is more than a power strip can allow. Heaters can also catch fire if clothing is too close for prolonged periods of time.