SALT LAKE CITY — A Davis County man has become Utah’s first COVID-19-related death.
The man died at Lakeview Hospital, where he was being treated for the virus, according to a news release Sunday afternoon from the Utah Department of Health. The release reports that the man was older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized for two days before his death.
“First and foremost, Jeanette and I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert is quoted in the release. “The pain this family must be feeling right now puts into perspective the sacrifices we are all making to keep one another safe and healthy. We encourage everyone to do their part by practicing safe health practices, including social distancing.”
More information about COVID-19 can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov or at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information become available.