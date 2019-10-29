OGDEN — The planned development calling for a man-made ski lake in western Weber County and housing around it is on the cusp of getting the green light to move forward, at least the first phase.
The Western Weber Planning Commission last July recommended approval of the first phase of the project, calling for development of 14 homes on the undeveloped land. Weber County Commissioners are scheduled to take up the matter at their meeting on Tuesday as one of several consent agenda items, which are typically approved altogether by the officials in a single motion.
The plans, when they came up for review over the summer, riled some in the area, north of 1800 South where it meets 4075 West in the Taylor area, worried particularly about the lake and its potential impact to adjacent farmland. Developers, however, have said the lake would be lined with clay or some sort of synthetic material to prevent seepage, one of the big concerns.
Whatever the case, Steve Burton, principal planner in the Weber County Planning Division, said Monday that the lake isn’t contemplated in the first phase of the project. Its creation would come up for approval by county officials later, when developers reach that stage.
The land for Halcyon Lake Estates, as the proposed development is known, is already zoned for the sort of housing sought by the developer, Syracuse-based Wakeless Holdings. Up for consideration on Tuesday is approval of the subdivision plans as put forward by the developer, according to Burton.
The 14 homes that are part of phase 1 would be built on either side of 4075 West, abutting an existing subdivision. The 13-acre lake and 14 more homes would come later, just to the west of that on farmland. The total project area measures 40 acres.
Development is fast in western Weber County to the chagrin of some, who fear the area’s rural character is threatened. And the Halcyon proposal, with its recreational lake, is a departure from the norm in the area, catering to water skiers and other recreational water users. The plans mirror a development in Syracuse approved by officials there in 2015, Still Water Lake Estates, a cluster of homes around two man-made lakes.
The 14 initial Halcyon lots would measure from around 25,500 square feet to around 43,000 square feet, about an acre. The developers leading the project are Tyler Brenchley and Keith Ward and per the proposed agreement with the county, they’d have two years to complete the first phase.
Brenchley told the Standard-Examiner in June that investors were lined up and he foresaw development starting as soon as the spring of 2020.
Tuesday’s Weber County Commission meeting is to be held in South Ogden, one the quarterly meetings the officials hold outside the traditional meeting spot, the Weber Center in downtown Ogden. It’ll start at 6 p.m. and be held at South Ogden City Hall, 3950 Adams Ave.