PLEASANT VIEW — This year’s Flag Week activities, focused on honoring military service members and rallying around the U.S. flag, couldn’t come at a better time, says Travis Vendela, a U.S. Army veteran.
“This year more than ever, we need it,” he said, alluding to the divisive political atmosphere around the country, much of it stemming from the heated U.S. presidential campaign. “It’s the flag that’s supposed to be a symbol that brings everyone together.”
Flag Week, spearheaded by Follow the Flag North Ogden and Jennie Taylor, widow of Brent Taylor, formally launched last year and is centered around Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and Election Day, Nov. 3 this year. The Nov. 3, 2018, killing of Brent Taylor, a major in the Utah Army National Guard, while serving in Afghanistan spurred it into existence, but the aim is to honor all U.S. service members, present and past.
This year’s formal activities kick off Saturday with the unfurling of “The Major,” the giant oversized U.S. flag made in Brent Taylor’s honor, in Coldwater Canyon east of North Ogden. Moreover, a community program is scheduled for Sunday in North Ogden, among other things. But Jennie Taylor, Kirk Chugg, the leader of Follow the Flag North Ogden, and a cadre of volunteers involved in the action gathered ahead of that on Tuesday at the Weber High School gym in Pleasant View to prep The Major for the unfurling.
Vendela, also one of those present on Tuesday, noted the respect and reverence the U.S. military uniform would garner when he was on overseas assignments while in the Army. “This is the greatest country in the world and it shows every day,” said Vendela, who lives in Huntsville.
Similarly, Chugg said he hopes Flag Week activities serve to ignite a sense of patriotism and thanks for the role of service members in protecting the country. The Major is to fly from Oct. 31 until Nov. 12, on both Election Day and Veterans Day, he noted, and, like Vendela, he alluded to the divisive political atmosphere.
He hopes the public can come together “and recognize the blessings we have as Americans and stand as one,” Chugg said, alluding to this year’s Flag Week theme, “Stand as One.” “No matter how diverse we might be, we can all find common ground in being grateful for the freedoms we have as Americans.”
Election Day figures in the timing of Flag Week, as Brent Taylor, who had served as North Ogden mayor, was a big proponent of the U.S. democratic process. Taylor died when one of the Afghani special forces commandos he was helping train turned on him. “I think it’s cool Veterans Day is so close to Election Day. The two days, to me, go hand in hand,” Chugg said.
Jennie Taylor said Americans may disagree on many things, but the division should end when it comes to honoring those who have served the country.
“We can stand as one in support of our veterans,” she said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing to see people coming together.”
In connection with Flag Week, Jennie Taylor is planning a fundraising campaign for the Major Brent Taylor Foundation to raise funds for scholarship programs at Weber High School and Chandler High School in Arizona, where her husband graduated in 1997. Here’s a rundown of the other main Flag Week events:
The Major, measuring 78 feet by 152 feet, is to be unfurled Saturday morning at Coldwater Canyon.
The community program on Sunday goes from 4-5 p.m. and will be held at the Barker Park Amphitheater in North Ogden. Deseret News opinion writer Boyd Matheson is the featured speaker.
Several hundred flags, dubbed a Field of Honor, will be displayed in the grassy area around Pleasant View City Hall at 520 W. Elberta Drive from Monday through Nov. 12
The Brent Taylor Memorial Blood Drive will be held Nov. 11 at the Pleasant View South Stake Center at 3602 N. 500 West in Pleasant View. Register online first at recrossblood.org.
The Major will be retrieved the morning of Nov. 12.