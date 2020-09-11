People planning to hike the popular Adams Canyon trail on Layton's east bench should expect delays and a lot of trail work starting Monday, Sept. 14, and lasting until Sept. 23.
The U.S. Forest Service is sending crews in to work on an upper section of the trail as part of a $49,000 project that was started in June and is expected to continue through next summer.
"Forest Service trail crews will be drilling, breaking and removing rock, and building rock structures including retaining walls and steps," read part of a news release sent out by the Forest Service. "During the construction period, portions of trail may be impassable. Hikers should be aware of crews and take different routes around the work site. Delays are possible while work is being done."
The trail will be open, but the USFS expects to provide access to the waterfall with a combination of “detours” and “rolling closures.”
The “rolling closures” will require hikers to wait for up to 20 minutes before being led through by a pilot hiker, according to Zinnia Wilson, program manager for trails, wilderness and dispersed recreation with the Salt Lake Ranger District of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
"In short, hikers can get to the waterfall but might face delays and rough sections," Wilson said.
The USFS is advising hikers to use a different trail until this part of the project is finished. Hikers can expect horses on the trail, which will be used to move tools to the job site.
Specifically, the work will focus on an upper section of the trail that comes after the creek crossing, but is still below the waterfall. The news release says work crews will be returning this year and next summer to continue work on the trail.
Though no agency keeps hard data on how many hikers use the Adams Canyon trail, it's anecdotally the most popular hike in Davis County and because of the popularity, many sections of the trail have become unsafe, steep, slippery and awkward to hike through.
The trail repairs have been praised by many, including Erik Bornemeier, first vice commander with Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.
Bornemeier told the Standard-Examiner in an April interview that the Adams Canyon trail sees the most search-and-rescue action and the amount of such calls to that trail have shot up the past several years.
The trailhead and parking lot will also be overhauled as part of the massive, ongoing U.S. 89 project.