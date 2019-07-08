OGDEN — James Ebert’s new office sits less than one block north of his old digs as Weber County commissioner, an elected position he exited at the end of 2018 after serving one term.
The retired police officer and former politician credited his time on the commission as valuable preparation for his new role as executive director of the Weber-Davis Boys & Girls Club.
“All the work we put into intergenerational poverty over the last four years — whether at the local, state or national level — gave me a unique perspective on the demographic the Boys & Girls Club serves,” Ebert said, “and helped me better understand how these programs need to be aligned to reach real outcomes.”
The Weber-Davis Boys & Girls Club first launched in November 2000 and now offers a host of programs at the Hope Center in Roy, along with four elementary schools — Burch Creek, Hillcrest, New Bridge and Odyssey — plus the Marshall White Center in Ogden.
Kimberli Green, president of the Weber-Davis Boys & Girls Club board, said members reviewed more than 100 resumes for the position vacated by former Executive Director Kate Bideaux. And Ebert’s stood out.
“James already had a wonderful and positive relationship with his community and his network through his service not only as a commissioner but the many, many years he spent with Riverdale City Police,” Green said. “It’s a unique factor when you have someone who not only has service but also the business acumen.”
Karlee Stoker, the club’s area director for the Ogden School District, credited the parent organization, the Boys & Girls Club of America, with providing advice and support to find the best candidate.
Stoker stressed the importance of the Club’s work: “Kids are our main priority, giving them opportunities they wouldn’t get elsewhere.”
Ebert shared an epiphany he had while watching Boys & Girls Club programming in action.
“In effect they told kids they have value,” Ebert said. “Many times these children don’t feel there’s anyone in their life that values them, so why would they value themselves. And that’s when we lose people — not only children but also adults.”
That programming, based on the club’s mission of enabling youth to reach their full potential, includes after school and full-day summer sessions that teach character and leadership, education and careers, healthy lifestyles, exposure to the arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), and sports, fitness and recreation.
The club aims to fill the gap between school and home, using a holistic approach that Ebert praised.
“It’s not just an education, it’s not just a safe environment, it’s not just creating hope or building resiliency. It’s all these things working together,” he said.
In 2018, the Weber-Davis Club reported 1,500 members and serving an additional 8,500 youth with 55 adult staff and 200 volunteers.
Of those youth, 79% were age 12 or younger, 21% were teens, 49% were of minority races or ethnicities, 71% qualified for free or reduced school lunch and 47% live in single-parent households.
Stoker, who previously served as the club’s site coordinator in Roy, remarked on the transformation they see in the youth that stick with it.
“You’ll have a child at the beginning of the year who wants nothing to do with programming or staff relationships,” Stoker said. “And at the end of the year, they’re crying because they don’t want to leave.”
That strong youth connection is something the 52-year-old Ebert hopes to expand.
“There’s so much that this club accomplishes,” he said. “There is tremendous need out there now, and this club could be five times the size it is because there’s that much demand. We just don’t have the staff and site capacity.”