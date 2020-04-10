LAYTON — Provided the coronavirus-related social distancing rules have been relaxed by June, the Davis Arts Council will again be going crazy this year with all sorts of free events.
This summer, the council’s Free Friday Film Series, and its Free Sunday Night Concert Series, will offer plenty of cinematic and musical excitement for those who’ve spent much of their spring socially distancing themselves from each other.
The Free Friday Film Series will kick off June 5 with the children’s animated feature flick “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West.” Then, most Fridays through August, the arts council will present a different free outdoor movie in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. All films start at 7:30 p.m. A pre-movie activity will be held one hour before start time.
This year’s films include:
- June 5 — “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West”
- June 12 — “That Thing You Do”
- June 19 — “Wonder”
- June 26 — “Mulan”
- July 10 — “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
- July 17 — “October Sky”
- July 31 — “Hairspray”
- Aug. 7 — “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
- Aug. 21 — “Hidden Figures”
- Aug. 28 — “Coco”
The Free Sunday Night Concert Series will run weekly, June 6-Aug. 30. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. in the Kenley Amphitheater.
This year’s lineup includes:
- June 7 — Class ACT
- June 14 — Latin Roots
- June 21 — Ogden Concert Band
- June 28 — Voices of Liberty
- July 5 — LeBaron Family Singers
- July 12 — Kyla Vine
- July 19 — Jeff Clark
- July 26 — Mountain Country Band
- Aug. 2 — Sugartime
- Aug. 9 — Vocalocity
- Aug. 16 — Code Blue
- Aug. 23 — Dee Dee Darby Duffin
- Aug. 30 — The Hollering Pines
All events in the two series are free. For more information, visit www.davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.