OGDEN — A reported gas leak has caused the closure of a section of Washington Boulevard in Ogden.
Police and fire crews have closed off both directions of travel between 7th and 8th streets on Washington Boulevard, according to a tweet from UDOT and the Ogden Police Department.
Dispatch records from Weber Area Dispatch 911 indicate the area is closed because of a reported gas leak.
UDOT has indicated on its traffic website that the closure was the result of utility work.
As of 4 p.m., the closure was estimated to continue through 5 p.m., according to UDOT.
According to a press release from the Ogden Police, Dominion Energy workers were doing routine gas line checks when they found "extremely high" levels of gas near Washington Boulevard. Police and fire crews were then called to the scene.
First responders closed off the section of Washington as a precaution and have evacuated several nearby businesses.
As of 3:30 p.m., police said Dominion Energy was still trying to find the source of the gas leak.
Police say the road could be closed until around 6 p.m. or later, according to the OPD press release. No injuries have been reported in connection with the gas leak.
Drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area.