OGDEN — Justin Terronez of Ogden never really got into political stuff, protesting.
Learning of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, that changed. He watched the news, the protesting around the country. He saw the video of the Minneapolis policeman with his knee on Floyd’s neck, which ultimately killed the man.
“I went home and I seen the video and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” he said. “I was beyond words.”
So Tuesday night, following an encounter earlier with a group of Floyd protesters, he pedaled his bike to downtown Ogden and took a position on the southwest corner of 25th Street and Washington Boulevard. There, he held up his own homemade sign for passing motorists to see — “No justice/no peace” — doing his part to protest Floyd’s death.
“Nobody does nothing about it for too long,” he said of police brutality, “and people have their breaking point. This is my breaking point.”
Floyd’s death has caused protests, unrest, violence and more across the country, including in Salt Lake City. But it’s even having ripple effects in Ogden, spurring many who never really got too involved — like Terronez — to speak out and take a more active role in protesting racism and mistreatment of African Americans.
To be sure, there’s been no violence or destruction in Ogden in the wake of Floyd’s death as in other places around the nation. But a Northern Utah Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday in the city drew hundreds of people, perhaps up to 2,000, organizers say. And Jacarri Kelley, leader of the group, has seen a big spike in interest in her group.
“Oh yeah, definitely. Increased by a million percent,” she said.
McKenna Schwitzer, a high school student from North Ogden, was there at the corner of 25th Street and Washington Boulevard on Monday with some friends, holding her own hand-drawn “No justice/no peace” sign. Seven protesters were there in all, another with a “Black Lives Matter” sign, someone else holding a piece of cardboard reading, “I can’t breathe.”
“I think growing up these past years, I’ve seen a lot of things I didn’t agree with, but I’ve never really raised my voice,” Schwitzer said.
Floyd’s death, though, nudged her. “Now people are just tired of it and tired of seeing it. Now’s the right time to get involved,” she said.
Alberto Sanchez works the taco stand just south of the corner of 25th Street and Washington Boulevard and he’s noticed the increased activity at the intersection. In the days that have followed Saturday’s rally on the steps of the Ogden Municipal Building — called in solidarity with Floyd — he’s seen groups of eight, 10 and 20 protesting sporadically, usually in the late afternoon.
“They’re all young people, 18 and under,” he said.
They’ll wave their signs, he said, generating honks from passing motorists.
The seeming uptick in sympathy and involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement notwithstanding, there’s not been any violence, destruction or mayhem here. Lt. Brian Eynon of the Ogden Police Department said there have been scattered groups of people speaking out, but nothing out of control.
“It’s been pretty quiet,” he said.
THE VOLCANO ERUPTED
Whether the seeming surge in interest in the movement holds or wanes remains to be seen. Kelley, though, thinks it’s here to stay, that people are tired of seeing African-Americans suffer like Floyd.
“I think it was the volcano that was supposed to erupt but nobody knew when,” Kelley said.
With Floyd’s death, the volcano has blown its top, though, and Kelley thinks the movement will maintain momentum “until we get something in this country, police reform.”
Terronez, for his part, lasted only a few minutes with his “No justice/no peace” sign at 25th Street and Washington Boulevard.
Schwitzer, though, plans to keep at it, hopes showing up with her sign gets people looking at things differently, spurs them to get involved.
“Just join the movement and use their voice and use it to their advantage. I hope it makes people think about what’s going on,” she said.
Northern Utah Black Lives Matter has pushed the Ogden Police Department to increase the de-escalation training that officers receive to keep tense situations from getting out of hand. It’s also pushed for an increased focus on use of non-lethal means in apprehending culprits.
Such calls notwithstanding, Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt earlier this year noted that police contacts with the community, by race and ethnicity, have correlated with Ogden’s demographics, indicating no group is getting disproportionate attention from authorities. He said efforts to recruit minority officers haven’t yielded the results he’d like, but that the initiative would continue.