OGDEN — An in-person version of Ogden's marathon is still at least a year out, but the group that organizes the event has a full slate of live activities planned for 2021, inching closer to their pre-pandemic operation.
The 2020 marathon, which was set to be the 20th running of Northern Utah’s most popular race, was postponed in March of that year and rescheduled for September. But later in June, as Weber County and Utah cases of the novel coronavirus climbed, officials ultimately decided to cancel the event altogether. In December 2020, as cases of the virus continued to trend upward, organizers said they were planning for a virtual race in 2021.
GOAL Foundation Executive Director Eric Bauman said that despite some positive trends emerging in the COVID-19 pandemic related to vaccines and falling positive cases of the virus, the 2021 Ogden Marathon will still take place virtually this year.
"This planning has to take place months in advance," Bauman said Tuesday. "Trying to project what May was going to be like in December was difficult. (But) we're looking forward to our 20th year, even though it will be in a different format."
GOAL, which is an acronym for Get Out And Live, partners with Ogden City to produce the marathon. The foundation was created to capitalize on the momentum of the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. America First Credit Union is now the chief sponsor of the marathon, a title held for the past 19 years by Zions Bank.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, who was one of the architects of the GOAL Foundation, says the race is Ogden's biggest annual event, a testament to the area's thriving outdoor recreation scene, and contributes significantly to the local economy.
The 2019 marathon generated an estimated direct economic impact of $1.24 million, according to Ogden City Council documents. The money came from direct transactions made in Ogden from racers and spectators who came in from outside the community, mostly from things like hotel stays, restaurant visits, gas, groceries, etc. The marathon, which is USA Track & Field certified and a Boston Marathon qualifier, featured some 6,000 runners in 2019. The race regularly attracts more than 10,000 spectators.
The 2021 virtual race will include a full and half marathon, relay, 5K and Kids K. Racers will be able to run their respective distances in their own hometowns between May 9-16. Each participant will receive a custom 20th anniversary shirt and medal as well as other items that will be mailed to their doorstep. Bauman said more than 2,300 racers have already registered for the race. Entry is free for all Ogden City employees.
While GOAL and Ogden City are targeting 2022 for a live return for the marathon, Bauman said the foundation has a full schedule of live events scheduled for this year.
Bauman said the foundation's winter race circuit has already featured two races and there is a 10-mile race scheduled to take place this Saturday. A half marathon will take place April 10 and a 30K is scheduled for April 24.
The El Doce endurance mountain bike race is scheduled for July 17 at Powder Mountain and GOAL will also hold a series of youth summer camps that involve mountain biking, hiking, backpacking and rock climbing. For a full schedule of events and information on how to sign up, go to www.getoutandlive.org/.
"We'll hopefully be in a place where we can safely do a live marathon again (in 2022)," Bauman said. "We're excited to see things coming back. We're committed to doing it safely. That's been one nice things about the winter race circuit; we've put together a comprehensive COVID plan and I think we're proving we can do these events very safely."