OGDEN — A group of longtime users of the Ogden-Hinckley Airport say they're organizing — an effort that aims to improve their lives at the facility and includes retaining official legal representation.
Ed McKenney, a pilot and former member of the city's Ogden-Hinckley Airport Advisory Committee, said he and others at the airport are bringing back a formerly dormant outfit at the airport called the Ogden Regional Airport Association. On Tuesday, McKenney sent an email to a large group of general aviation airport stakeholders, saying the thinking is that by operating under the banner of the ORAA and recruiting some power in numbers, the group will be better positioned to initiate some changes they'd like to see at the municipal airport.
In the email, McKenney said ORAA has retained legal representation from the Layton-based Durbano Law Firm and is currently conducting a membership drive for the newly resurrected ORAA and as well as a fundraising effort for legal fees. The group met via Zoom in late January and has another meeting planned for Thursday. When reached by phone Tuesday, McKenney said despite obtaining legal representation and working to raise funds to pay for it, litigation against the city isn't imminent.
"We're in the very early stages of assessing what we need to do," McKenney said.
McKenney declined to specify changes the group is seeking, but in the email he said that over the past decade pilots, hangar owners, business owners and others at the airport have made "valiant efforts to work with Ogden City in an attempt to find a mutually beneficial middle ground" for use of the airport, but have ultimately been unsuccessful. In the email, McKenney also made reference to increasing fees at the airport and "unfavorable lease terms" driven by the city.
The facility has been a topic of conversation for years within city government walls.
The municipal airport offers private and business general aviation service, commercial air service and air ambulance service. It also serves as a reliever airport for the Salt Lake International Airport and for aircraft flying in and out of Hill Air Force Base. The airport has been somewhat of a burden for the city though, subsidized by as much as $750,000 per year during the 2010s. The subsidies have been reduced in recent years, but the city still loses about $320,000 per year running the airport.
Last year, the city developed a master plan for the airport, which basically serves as a roadmap for how to best utilize the asset over the next 20 years. Several avenues to meet that objective are identified in the plan, from acquiring adjacent parcels of land and redeveloping hangars to building new road entrances and expanding the facility's flight line.
But McKenney said input from longtime users of the airport has fallen on deaf ears.
"Despite decades of industry and aviation experience, not one piece of advice provided to Ogden City by our business/general aviation experts has been heeded or integrated into any airport planning or regulations," McKenney said in the email.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said he's heard rumblings about the new group but hasn't had any direct discussion with them of late. Johnson said the city administration's motivation for the airport is to simply make it viable.
"There are some different opportunities at the airport right now," Johnson said. "We're only a few miles from Hill (Air Force Base's) runway, so there are some things there. Our master plan is basically looking at every option to make the airport better. We don't want people to be unhappy out there, but (improving the airport) is really our focus."
City officials have said bringing aerospace companies to the airport is a major push and will help secure the future of the facility. Recently, aerospace companies like Borsight Inc. and Williams International have expanded their operations at the airport.
The city's master plan also calls for the continued development of commercial passenger air service at Ogden-Hinckley, something the city has been working on for nearly a decade.
The airport added service between Ogden and Mesa, Arizona, in 2012, with flights provided twice a week by Allegiant Air. In late 2017, the city sought to expand its commercial partnership with Allegiant by adding flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. But both of those flights were axed shortly after they started, with Allegiant and the city pulling the plug due to low passenger numbers.
The original Phoenix/Mesa flight is the only one operating at the airport today. During a spring 2020 discussion about the master plan, city officials said they would continue to recruit new commercial service options.
McKenney called the effort a "pipe dream" that comes at the "expense of the airport community."