HARRISVILLE — As a veterinarian in the profession for 20 years, Eleanor Jenson, a resident of North Ogden, has treated many cats and other animals who don’t have owners.
Some animals brought in to Brookside Animal Hospital in Ogden, the clinic where Jenson works, came by way of animal control, good Samaritans or family members of pet owners who had died.
“We did see a lot of pets that didn’t have homes or for whatever reason ... and needed treatment to improve their quality of life, and so we would do the treatment at Brookside, but then they didn’t have a place to go,” Jenson said. “It’s just really hard for us emotionally to see animals that were relatively healthy no longer be wanted.”
Mary Beus, a receptionist at Brookside who also lives in North Ogden, also felt concerned about the ownerless animals the clinic treated. She has worked with animal rescue networks across the country to try to find places for the homeless animals, but the capacities of these networks are limited, and it takes considerable time to place an animal.
“As we quickly learned, especially with cats, there are way too many cats than there are rescues for them or homes for them,” Jenson said.
Other shelters in Northern Utah didn’t have room for more cats, whether domesticated or feral. Euthanasia was the next option, which is not what Jenson and Beus wanted to happen to perfectly healthy animals.
Despite these challenges, Jenson and Beus managed to place and care for the ownerless cats without euthanizing any of them.
About three years ago, the two worked together to start a nonprofit, Furever Friends Animal Oasis, which now shelters about 75 cats, 16 of them kittens, and arranges foster homes for a smaller number of dogs with the help of several volunteers.
Neither are paid, and Jenson also donates supplies for spaying and neutering animals housed at the oasis. All donations go toward the animals.
In addition to taking in ownerless animals through Brookside, a volunteer with the oasis — Janice Watts, a resident of Ogden — traps feral cats, brings them to Jenson to be neutered or spayed, and then releases them where she found them, often with the help of property owners. She doesn’t leave her traps unattended, so sometimes she’ll sit for hours watching them.
The oasis is located in a warehouse in Harrisville, where Jenson purchased property in order to have a place for the project.
The warehouse has a couple of garage-like doors that can be rolled partway up, with fencing covering the large openings so the cats can have access to fresh air and sunlight without escaping.
A whiteboard near the warehouse entrance has notes from Jenson, Beus and volunteers about the health status or behavior of certain cats that volunteers in the operation need to be aware of.
Around the large warehouse are “catteries,” fenced enclosures that house five to eight cats, including one kitten cattery that has a couple of layers of fencing — chain link with a smaller fencing layered on top, because the young kittens are able to squeeze through the chain link holes and other fencing with wider openings.
Each cattery has a list of its feline occupants, complete with pictures and names, made by volunteers.
A small minority of cats prefer to roam the warehouse and don’t belong to a cattery. Others will occasionally venture out of their catteries, but then prefer to return.
Jenson and Beus know most, if not all, of the cats’ names, and many of their preferences — like one who has a penchant for Pringles and another that gets underfoot when he wants to be let back into his cattery.
The oasis has a thorough adoption process, requiring an application that a committee reviews, as well as a home visit to help Jenson and Beus find a cat with a temperament that is a good fit for the prospective owners. The oasis also requires that adopting owners return the animal to the oasis if they are no longer able to care for it.
This more intensive process can make it a bit harder to get the cats adopted, Jenson said, but the oasis does it to ensure that the cats will find permanent, caring homes.
While the cats are comfortable and have adequate space, the oasis is full and in need of people to adopt cats or care for them as volunteers — a job that can be as simple as giving the cats attention so they’re well-socialized and ready to interact with future adoptive owners.
If a prospective adopter does not already have a cat at home, the oasis requires that kittens be adopted in pairs because they need to play with other cats while they’re young, and they tend to better adjust to their new homes.
All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Kitten pairs are $110 to adopt and single cats are $65, though many cats featured on the oasis’ Facebook page have adoption fees that are only $25.
Beus and Jenson are also accommodating when it comes to scheduling — they arranged for a woman who adopted a cat from them on Christmas Eve in 2018 to come and pick up another kitten at 11 p.m. this last Christmas Eve, just in time for a Christmas morning surprise for her son, who wanted an orange kitten.
This mother told Beus that she liked the way she could come and interact with the cats beforehand. She had a chance to select the kitten for her son well before Christmas Eve.
“We like people to come here and see the cats and kittens because it’s the closest to a natural environment that we can provide, and so we feel like it’s nice for (visitors) to be able to come and sit down in the catteries,” Jenson said. “ ... It’s still an adjustment when (the cats) go to a home, but hopefully we can decrease the stress of that whole adjustment period by keeping them in a place like this.”