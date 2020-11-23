OGDEN — It's not every day you get treated to a private concert.
As a way to give thanks to his caretakers at McKay-Dee Hospital, though, Grover Wilhelmsen, a musician from Harrisville getting treated for COVID-19, felt compelled to do something. So he made arrangements with hospital staff to have his violin brought in and — still attached to a ventilator, lodged in the hospital's intensive-care unit — he gave the staff a private concert.
"It's pretty spectacular," said Ciara Sase, a registered nurse at McKay-Dee who was helping care for Wilhelmsen. "It was just incredible. It was a show of appreciation. It is gratitude that has never been seen in our ICU."
Intermountain Healthcare, operator of McKay-Dee, posted video last week of Wilhelmsen playing, seated on his hospital bed, still connected by tubes to his ventilator, and it has since gone viral, with nearly 125,000 views on YouTube as of Monday. It's received attention from media outlets across the country, including CBS News, People magazine and more.
Sase, called Wilhelmsen's musical thank you note a "huge morale boost" for the staff and said the experience will stick with her. "I know for me personally, it's going to follow me for the rest of my nursing career," she said.
Wilhelmsen's wife, Diana Wilhelmsen, is somewhat dumbfounded at the attention the performance has received. Given the dire COVID-19 situation that seems to dominate the news every day, though, she suspects the reaction stems from a desire for something cheery and upbeat. "We need some good news. We need something to celebrate," she said.
She said her husband, operator of a music store in Harrisville and member of the Harrisville City Council, got the idea to serenade his caretakers as a way to give thanks. He was intubated at the time, with tubes connecting him to the ventilator, and as such, couldn't verbalize his sentiments. "This was the only way he could say thank you" she said.
In the video, Wilhelmsen, who taught music for 40 years in school in Weber and Box Elder counties, plays "Tennessee Waltz" and other pieces. It's actually from Oct. 13, but Intermountain Healthcare only released it last week, after getting clearance from his family. He was in McKay-Dee's intensive care unit from Oct. 10 until Nov. 10 and, with his condition improving, has since been transferred to a long-term acute care facility in Salt Lake City.
"It was honestly shocking to be there when he picked up the violin. It felt like I was in a dream. I'm used to patients being miserable or sedated while being intubated, but Grover made an unfortunate situation into something positive. This was by far one of my favorite memories in the ICU that I've had. It was a small light in the darkness of COVID," Matt Harper, another McKay-Dee registered nurse, said in a piece Intermountain Healthcare prepared on the situation for a company newsletter.
Sase said Wilhelmsen actually played on a pair of occasions before his condition worsened, drawing numerous healthcare workers and generating applause.
On the bright side, Diana Wilhelmsen said her husband, 70, is on the mend and bouncing back. There had been some scary, uncertain moments while in the intensive-care unit.
"We're really hoping he'll be home by Christmas," she said. "Grover is a very strong, motivated individual. His spirits are high. He's going to fight this."
Brad Gillman, spokesman for Intermountain Healthcare, saw the video and response to it as a break from the grim news that dominates and a tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines combatting COVID-19. "I think it's wonderful to see the nation taking notice of this beautiful gift of music. I feel we all needed to have this feel-good movement as well as a very public thank-you to the caregivers who are giving it their all," he said.