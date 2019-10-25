OGDEN — Ogden City will hold a pair of public hearings next month to discuss a proposal that would increase its current budget by more than $6 million.
The increase in funds would pay for a host of items, including a large reconstruction of 20th Street and a restoration of the Weber River. Both hearings are set for 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.
Specifically, the amendments recognize more than $4.6 million in state and Weber County grants that have been earmarked for a project to rebuild 20th Street from Washington Boulevard to Quincy Avenue, a $585,000 transfer from the city’s Business Depot Ogden lease fund to facilitate the demolition of the worn down Courtyard Inn, and a $30,000 grant from the Utah Department of Natural Resources to build a fish passage channel on the Weber River near 24th Street and Exchange Road.
If the amendments are approved, the city will improve intersections and sidewalks along the section of 20th Street and change the grade of the roadway so it matches the elevation of its cross streets. The Weber Area Council of Governments has previously approved a $1.8 million grant for the project and the state has offered $2.8 million in Statewide Transportation Improvement Program funds.
The city will put about $1.9 million toward the project.
The Ogden City Council approved a project to tear down and replace the dilapidated motel in 2017. The now vacant building sits at 445 25th St. and is attached to the east side of the historic Bigelow Hotel and Residences, formerly known as the Ben Lomond Hotel.
Ogden City Engineer Justin Anderson previously told the City Council that inspections revealed demolition activities will cost more than originally anticipated.
The $585,000 budget request would pay for a retaining wall that would need to be built to protect the Bigelow Hotel and to fix drainage issues. The funds include $185,000 in contingency money, in case additional problems are discovered in the building.
As for the Weber River project, an existing Central Weber sewer line prevents fish migration in the area.
State law requires a public hearing for all budget adjustments where the budget of one or more funds is increased.