SALT LAKE CITY — It's going to be a hot start to the week, Northern Utah.
A heat advisory has been issued for much of the Wasatch Front, including Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties, from noon Monday to midnight Tuesday night.
High temperatures of 100 to 102 degrees are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows in the mid-70s, bringing little overnight relief, the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City said. Normal daytime temperatures in the Salt Lake City-area are around 94 degrees in July.
A heat advisory is issued when "a period of hot temperatures is expected," according to the NWS, and the probability of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke goes up.
People who are working or recreating outdoors, those without air conditioning and other heat-sensitive groups will be at risk during this time.
The weather service recommends taking extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible. Wear light, loose clothing and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Heat stroke is life-threatening and 911 should be called. According to the American Red Cross, the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion include:
- extremely high body temperature, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; confusion; vomiting; and seizures.
- cool, moist, pale, ashen or flushed skin; headache; nausea; dizziness; weakness; and exhaustion.
During a heat wave, the Red Cross also recommends that people:
- Never leave small children or pets in enclosed vehicles
- Eat small meals and more often
- Avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors
- Take frequent breaks while working outdoors
- Check on family members, friends or neighbors who don't have air conditioning, may live alone or be more susceptible to heat
- Check on animals frequently
Temperatures are expected to return to the mid-90s for the rest of the week by Wednesday in Ogden.