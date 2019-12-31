Here are the 5 biggest crime and breaking news stories in Northern Utah from 2019

As 2019 closes, the Standard-Examiner takes a look back at some of the most headline-grabbing breaking news events to take place in Northern Utah.
1. A trend of fatal police shootings in 2018 continued into 2019 in Weber and Davis counties
Near the end of 2018, four fatal officer-involved shootings took place over a 25-day span in Weber and Davis counties in what many thought was a strange coincidence. However, that trend continued into 2019, with Northern Utah again seeing four fatal police shootings over the course of the year.
The first fatal shooting of 2019 took place in Roy. In the early morning hours of July 31, police were sent to a medical clinic after a nighttime custodian reported a masked burglar in the building. Officers arrived and went into the building out of concern for the custodian, who was barricaded in a back office.
Police confronted the man, who was reportedly wielding a hammer, and shot him with less-lethal bean bag rounds before he retreated to another room. Shortly after, police say the man ran at them with a knife, prompting at least one officer to fire their gun, killing the man. The deceased was later identified as Donald Lee Joseph, a 37-year-old Clearfield resident.
The next fatal shooting happened a little over two weeks later in Ogden.
On Aug. 16, Ogden Police officers were sent to 800 block of 32nd Street after hearing reports of a man with a knife walking around the area. Four officers approached a home and saw a man, reportedly with a knife, approach them. As he walked closer, police yelled for him to drop the knife before all four officers opened fire.
The man, later identified as 26-year-old Jovany Mercado, an Ogden resident.
Mercado's death sparked a wave of protests and calls for additional police trainings and a reviews of police protocol. Advocates regularly attended Ogden City Council meetings to repeat their calls for change. Mercado's family also announced their intend to take legal action against the Ogden Police Department. As of Monday, no civil lawsuits have been filed in connection with the shooting.
The only police shooting to occur in Davis County took place on Oct. 8 just outside the Layton Hills Mall.
U.S. Marshals followed a reported fugitive who reportedly had multiple warrants out for his arrest, according to police. When the Marshals saw the man leaving the mall, they tried to apprehend him. The man tried to evade law enforcement, and police allege the man tried to ram his car into law enforcement vehicles, prompting at least one Marshal to shoot at the man.
Police took the man into custody and allegedly found a firearm on his person. The man, who later died at a local hospital, was identified as 28-year-old Zackary Aldridge Hall, who was believed to be temporarily living in Clearfield at the time of his death.
The fourth and final fatal police shooting occurred in South Ogden, just days away from the new year.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 27, Ogden officers began chasing a red Ford Mustang. The chase continued until police were able to successfully deploy spike strips, causing the car to come to a stop near 40th Street and Wall Avenue in South Ogden.
The driver was shot and was later declared dead at a local hospital. The man killed was identified as Frederick Jeremy Atkin, a 42-year-old Ogden resident.
As of Monday, only one official ruling had been made public by local county attorney's offices in regards to these shootings and whether or not officers were justified in using lethal force.
2. Three men in Weber County survive police shootings, only to see assault charges filed against them
Though they survived being shot by law enforcement officers, three men in Weber County found themselves in courtrooms following the recoveries.
On March 23, Harrisville resident Jamal Bell was shot multiple times by officers from Harrisville, North Ogden and Pleasant View after dispatchers were notified of a domestic dispute taking place between Bell and a woman. Police opened fire after Bell was reportedly holding a knife in each hand and did not adhere to commands by police.
Bell was later charged with four counts of assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony. The charges were met with protests and some members of the community calling for changes in the criminal justice system. Bell pleaded not guilty to the charges in December following a preliminary hearing in an Ogden courtroom.
On May 22, a Riverdale man, Davin Stott, was shot by a police officer following a lengthy situation between Stott and police. Stott was reportedly suicidal and had a handgun in his possession when he was shot. A recently released report from the Weber County Attorney's Office suggests Stott may have been putting down the gun a fraction of a second before he was shot.
Stott was later charged with two counts of second-degree felony assault against a peace officer. The same day he was charged with sexually abusing a child in a separate case. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in October. The Riverdale Police officer who shot at Stott was later cleared of any wrongdoing.
A few weeks after Stott was shot, another police shooting occurred, this time in West Haven.
On June 3, two Weber County Sheriff's Office deputies fired their weapons at 38-year-old Justin Richard Jessop after a reported domestic disturbance at a woman's home in West Haven. Police were sent to the area after a caller reported shots fired, which they would later allege was Jessop's doing. A woman reported that Jessop had held a gun to her head earlier in the night.
The two sheriff's deputies who fired were combing the area searching for Jessop, who walking around the neighborhood while on the phone with police. The two deputies, later identified as Jacob King and Jose Leon, found Jessop and began to chase him.
The deputies told investigators they fired at Jessop when they saw him raise a gun in one of their directions, according to an investigation into the shooting. It was also revealed that neither King nor Leon had their body cameras turned on at the time of the shooting.
Jessop was later charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors, including two counts of assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him on Oct. 21.
As of Monday, the cases against all three of these men were still ongoing and unresolved.
3. Murder of Logan girl Lizzy Shelley shakes community, uncle sentenced to life in prison
The typically quiet city of Logan was the site of one of the most closely-watched murder cases of the year.
On May 25, police were notified that 5-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley had gone missing from her family's home in Logan. The search lasted for days before police publicly announced that the child's uncle, Alex Whipple, was a suspect in her disappearance and ultimately her murder. Whipple was arrested and charged with aggravated murder on May 29, and faced additional felonies of child rape.
When Whipple was arrested, Lizzy's body had yet to be found. Whipple would later tell police where the child's body was, and in return, prosecutors took the potential death sentence off the table. Whipple later pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in August and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Lizzy Shelley was remembered as a child who loved life, rainbows and was fascinated by bugs. Her white casket was covered with butterflies: yellow, red, green, blue. Etched the top were the words "Live Like Lizzy," a phrase of encouragement repeated by family members throughout the court process.
4. Ogden homicide rate decreases in 2019, with 4 murders reported after 5 in 2018
Ogden City saw a slight decrease in the overall homicide rate in 2019, with only four murders taking place. That number is down from 2018, a year that saw five murders occurring in Ogden, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Two of the four murders took place in February, with the first occurring on Feb. 2. Police were called after a bystander found a man lying in a patch of grass in the 2200 block of Monroe Boulevard around 9:50 p.m., and they found the man suffered a stab wound more than four inches wide and "deep enough to touch the scapula." The man later died, and he was identified as 28-year-old DJ Parkinson.
Police identified then-18-year-old Xavier Soto as their main suspect, and Soto turned himself into police custody on Feb. 13. Soto was charged in connection with the stabbing, and in December he was found guilty of murder, a first-degree felony, after a jury trial. Soto has a sentencing hearing on Jan. 29, 2020 in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.
In the weeks following Parkinson's murder, police were at the scene of another homicide. On Feb. 11, police found the body of 18-year-old Kamron Johnson, who was shot to death at his home in Ogden. Police also found Johnson's brother, Eric, who was also shot but survived.
A day later, a SWAT team in Davis County arrested Theron Farmer on suspicion of the teen's murder. Later in the week, police also arrested Daniel Viegas-Gonzalez in connection with the murder.
During a preliminary hearing in October, Eric Johnson was among the handful to testify. He told the court that Farmer and Viegas-Gonzalez shot him as part of a robbery before the two ransacked his family's home.
Farmer and Viegas-Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to all charges against them following the October preliminary hearing. The case has yet to be resolved.
In March, Ogden Police were notified of a suspicious absence that would lead to a grisly discovery. Police found the scene of a murder-suicide at a home on 27th Street on March 19. Police later said that two people inside the home were dead — 31-year-old Bianca Villalobos and her 63-year-old mother Maria Villalobos.
Friends of Bianca became concerned after she missed a shift at work and wasn't picking up her phone. Police say the two died from gunshot wounds.
The final reported murder of 2019 occurred on May 19, when police were sent to the 500 block of 31st Street after hearing reports of a shooting. Police found 24-year-old Mauricio Alejandro Hernandez unconscious and bleeding from gunshot wounds. Hernandez later died at the scene.
The following day, police arrested 23-year-old Everardo Guadarrama-Garcia, who was later charged in connection with Hernandez's death. Police alleged that Guadarrama-Garcia admitted during an interview to killing Hernandez. As of Monday, Guadarrama-Garcia's next court appearance is slated for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10, 2020.
5. Airplane crash injures 2 in Weber County near Interstate 15 near site of 2017 fatal crash
Just days after the National Transportation Safety Bureau released their final reports on a 2017 airplane crash that killed four, it happened again.
On Nov. 17, an airplane carrying two people went down near Interstate 15 after taking off at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The aircraft hit a billboard before crashing down to the ground. Bystanders helped pull the two men from the aircraft, who both suffered serious injuries, with one man being airlifted to a hospital.
According to FAA records, the same plane made an emergency landing on I-15 on May 23, 2018, flying under the Riverdale Road overpass and clipping a car, but no one was injured.
Family members identified one of the plane’s occupants as Bryce Ransom, 32, of North Ogden. A family member told the Standard-Examiner that Ransom is a flight instructor and the other man was a student.
The crash occurred close to the site of the 2017 crash that killed four Weber County residents. The NTSB published their final report on the fatal crash in November, just days before the crash that injured two. Federal investigators ruled they could not determine a cause for the crash other than the pilot having issues during takeoff.
