Drunk drivers, beware.
The Utah Highway Patrol is planning their yearly DUI blitz for New Year's Eve, according to a press release from the agency.
An increased number of UHP troopers and local police departments will be hitting the streets as the year comes to a close, all on the lookout for drunk drivers.
State law enforcement officials throughout the state have worked over 212 extra DUI shifts over the holiday season, according to UHP.
Stepped up patrols are a common occurrence throughout the state on holidays such as New Year's Eve. UHP has announced similar enhanced patrols on dates like Halloween, Fourth of July and St. Patrick's Day, among other holidays.
UHP said in a press release that the DUI blitz would begin around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
If you are planning on taking part of holiday festivities, make sure to plan on having a safe, sober ride home. If you're the designated driver, take that role seriously and be safe while ringing in the new year.