HILL AIR FORCE BASE — As new development continues to progress near the southwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, officials from the Hill Aerospace Museum are eyeing an ambitious expansion plan.
But they say they’ll need the state’s help to pull it off.
The museum is looking to raise nearly $40 million to build a new gallery hangar at the site — one that would house all of the aircraft that currently sits outside, just south of the museum building. Robb Alexander, executive director of the Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah, said the expansion plan includes asking the Utah Legislature for a $24 million appropriation.
Earlier this month, the Weber Area Council of Governments passed a resolution supporting the expansion and the legislative appropriation. Alexander said other local organizations, like the Davis County Council of Governments, the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Utah Chamber Coalition have also supported the plan. He also said Utah lawmakers Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton and Rep. Mike Schultz, R- Hooper, have also shown interest.
Alexander said upcoming growth at Hill’s public/private Falcon Hill Aerospace Research Park is a major factor driving the need for the museum’s expansion.
Last year, Northrop Grumman broke ground on the Roy Innovation Center at Hill, which will serve as future headquarters for Northrop’s work supporting the Department of Defense’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. The center is located just south of the museum, near Hill’s border with Roy.
The Air Force is upgrading the missiles, their rocket motors and other components, but plans to replace them through the GBSD program by about 2030. According to the Congressional Research Service, the new program will cost more than $80 billion and run for 30 years. Hill officials and members of Utah’s congressional delegation have said the program will bring as many as 2,500 jobs to the area.
The program will eventually include six new buildings at Hill — over one million square feet of office and lab facilities. Completion on first 231,000 square feet is scheduled to be finished by mid-2020.
Meanwhile, the Utah Department of Transportation is considering a plan that would widen 5600 South in Roy to two travel lanes each direction with a center turn lane between 3500 West and I-15. The indefinite plan also calls for a reconfiguration of the I-15 interchange at 5600 South and bridging the north-south D&RG trail over the roadway where they meet. 5600 South provides access to the museum and the southern end of the base.
The UDOT project would require the aerospace museum’s outdoor aircraft to be moved, Alexander said.
“And if we’re moving them, it makes since to move them inside,” he said. “The (planes) outside wear down a lot faster because they are exposed to the weather the entire year.”
Alexander said more than $2 million in private donations has already been raised for the expansion. In addition to the $24 million being sought from the Legislature, the museum would need to raise about $15 million in private funds to complete the expansion.
“It could be an uphill battle this year,” he said. “But we’re hoping to get some funding (from the state) either this year or next.”