HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Pilots at Hill Air Force Base will conduct local night flying operations next week.
In a press release, Hill spokesman Micah Garbarino said Northern Utah residents will notice increased jet activity during the evening hours as pilots practice night-time combat skills Monday-Thursday, Aug. 19-22.
Garbarino said night operations are limited, with pilots hitting the dark skies only enough to meet certain proficiency requirements. Hill's two F-35 fighter wings are required to train at night to maintain their readiness and all-weather capabilities.
Most night flying next week is scheduled to be finished by 10 p.m., but that could change, Garbarino said.
The wings now have three fighter squadrons with nearly 70 aircraft the highest count since receiving the first two F-35As in 2015. Garbarino said the growing fleet also factors into the increased activity, as many new pilots need training.
Garbarino said communities north of the base may notice an increase in night-flying activity, due to flight pattern changes associated with runway construction on base.