OGDEN — Renovations on a historic, nearly 110-year-old central Ogden apartment complex are nearly complete.
All units at the Peery Lofts, 2461 Adams Ave., have sold and the facility is set to open for occupancy sometime in the late fall or early winter, according to Kelly Carper, a public relations consultant for the project.
Formerly known as the Peery Apartments, the Prairie School style building was erected in 1910 and designed by famous Ogden architect Leslie Simmons Hodgson.
The architect died in 1947, but his work has stood the test of time, with several of his buildings recognized as important Weber County landmarks. Hodgson designed the Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden High School, the Ogden Municipal Building, the Ben Lomond Hotel (now called the Bigelow Hotel), the U.S. Forest Service building and more.
As for the apartment building, it’s been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since December 1987, but it had fallen into disrepair in recent years. The building was used for years for low-income housing, but in 2014 the facility lost its Department of Housing and Urban Development endorsement.
Ogden developer Thaine Fischer, under his company Fischer Regan Enterprises, LLC, purchased the building in a courthouse auction in 2015. The Peery complex’s previous owner lost the facility after a foreclosure.
Teaming with an architectural firm called Carbon Architects, Fischer has been working on the building since 2016. A large fire broke out in the building more than a year ago, causing more than $100,000 worth of damage and ruining some of the building’s original decorative touches.
But the team used photographs to recreate some of the unique features lost in the fire. As it stands today, the building features 12 market-rate residential units with covered parking, upgraded landscaping and fencing and other amenities. Rent for the 1,025-square-foot units starts at $1,375.
The complex sits inside of Ogden City’s Adams Community Reinvestment Area and Nine Rails Creative District. The Adams CRA includes about $124 million in potential construction projects, which city officials will stimulate economic growth, create jobs and connect the downtown with neighborhoods in east-central Ogden.
The creative district is meant to function as a centralized hub for arts and culture. The city hopes the initiative will encourage artists and other creatives to work and live downtown, creating opportunities for the public to engage with the arts.
Carper said the redesign on the Peery Lofts has been formed with the arts district in mind.
“It’s really going to be part of the district,” she said. “The historic aspect has been highlighted, but there are also some modern and sleek design touches.”